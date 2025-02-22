During Zero Day Episode 1, Angela Bassett's President Evelyn Mitchell refers to the series' central cyberattack as a Gordian Knot but does not explain the metaphor.

The new Netflix thriller brings together some A-list talent both in front and behind the camera, telling the story of a widespread cyberattack on the U.S. that leaves massive devastation in its wake and those in power shaking in their boots.

Robert De Niro leads the series as George Mullen, a former president brought in by Bassett's sitting president, to calm the public after the attack. However, he gets more than he bargained for, as he is selected to help investigate the attack and advise the commission investigating the dramatic events.

What Is the Gordian Knot in Netflix's Zero Day?

Zero Day

During a crucial scene in Zero Day, the problem plaguing the show's version of the U.S. government is notably called a Gordian Knot.

About midway through Episode 1, Angela Bassett's President Evelyn Mitchell (who, funnily enough, is not the only president on streaming right now) uses this turn of phrase to discuss the cyberattack that rendered all electronic devices useless for one minute and the American government's response to it.

While ever-so-brief, this technological snafu had massive consequences, causing planes to crash, trains to end up in the wrong place at the wrong time, and the entire financial system crater for just a moment.

The scene in question sees Bassett's sitting president plea to Robert De Niro's George Mullen (a former U.S. president with tragedy in his past) to help investigate what has come to be known as a Zero Day attack.

In her rundown of the events, she tells De Niro's Mullen, "We're running shifts at Meade trying to sort through a digital trail that is basically the Gordian Knot."

The Gordian Knot mention refers to a popular proverb that dates back to the days of Alexander the Great. Essentially, the Gordian Knot means a near-unsolvable problem without great action.

As the story goes, the Macedonian general arrived in the Phrygian capital city of Gordium during his conquering of what is now modern-day Europe. There, he was presented with a ceremonial chariot that had once been owned by the founder of the great city, Gordius.

Its yoke was notably tied with, according to ancient Roman historians (per History), "several knots all so tightly entangled that it was impossible to see how they were fastened." The legend was that Gordius had left the knots as an impassible test, and if someone were to come along and manage to undo them, they would be destined to rule over all of Asia.

In ancient chronicler Arrian's recantation of the events, this intrigued Alexander the Great. He then dove into the knots for hours, attempting to unravel the ropes.

With no success, the ancient military leader said, "It makes no difference how they are loosed," drawing his sword and slicing the bindings in one fell swoop.

This is where the modern meaning of the Gordian Knot phrasing comes from, referring not just to an impossible problem but the added layer of being a problem that could be solved by the bold sweep of a blade (metaphorical or literal).

So, in Angela Bassett's President Evelyn Mitchell, using this phrase to describe the U.S. government's position in the wake of the Zero Day attack, she essentially says that these unprecedented circumstances require bold actions from the powers that be.

In this case, the metaphorical swing of the sword is Congress assembling a commission to specifically investigate the cyberattack seen at the beginning of the series, giving them "powers of surveillance, powers of search and seizure, if necessary, even the suspension of habeas corpus."

This move shocks De Niro's George Mullen, as he quickly responds, "Jesus, Evelyn, we didn't even do that after 9-11."

However, Bassett's TV president justifies her actions, saying, "This is different. We knew who did it then. We have no clue here and no time to spare."

That is when she extends the offer to De Niro's Mullen to lead the commission himself, noting that the public still trusts the former president and this particular venture needs a face Americans can rely on.

Zero Day is streaming on Netflix.

Zero Day is streaming on Netflix and is just one of many big-name shows coming to the streamer in 2025 (read more about Netflix's 2025 slate here).