Robert De Niro’s Zero Day Gets Surprising Season 2 Update From Netflix Creators

The new Netflix series Zero Day has made waves for the streamer and the creative team weighed in on its Season 2 prospects.

Veteran Hollywood icon Robert De Niro led the cast of Zero Day. In the show, De Niro plays George Mullen, a former U.S. president who heads up a special task force assembled to investigate a widespread cyberattack.

Zero Day Creators Discuss Potential Second Season

Netflix

Speaking to The Wrap, Zero Day co-creators Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim fielded several queries about their recent Netflix series. One such question was whether the Robert De Niro starrer could return for a Season 2. Oppenheim offered a statement that may come as a surprise to viewers:

“I think we all feel like we have told what is right now a complete story. That being said, it’s a group of people that happen to like each other a great deal and we all had a great experience making it. So Eric, and I and Mike [Schmidt] often will chat about what would happen. What does happen to Alexandra Mullen, what does happen to Speaker Dreyer the next day? But there’s no active plan at this moment.”

Now, despite being intended as a limited series, Zero Day left the door open for additional stories to be told. Not only that, but the program quickly proved quite popular, landing in the #2 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 within its first four days of release.

Indeed, it would seem there is fertile ground for Zero Day Season 2, but ultimately, nothing has been officially confirmed or announced to that effect.

Where Could Zero Day’s Story Go Next?

If Zero Day were to get renewed for another batch of episodes, there are likely many new and different directions that the plot could travel in.

In Zero Day’s opening installment, critical transportation and telecommunications networks are temporarily compromised, leaving behind sheer chaos and thousands dead. A large-scale cyberattack was deemed responsible.

Over the course of Zero Day’s ensuing twisty narrative, De Niro’s George Mullen and his colleagues work to uncover who was responsible for the attack.

Eventually, the culprits are found: Matthew Modine’s Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer, a pair of billionaires, and several sitting political lawmakers.

In the end, Mullen declares that the Zero Day Commission has concluded its investigation but that the work that it set in motion needs to continue onward. This could bring about several threads for a potential sophomore run.

Moreover, as Eric Oppenheim remarked, the fates of several key characters were left hanging in the balance, such as Lizzy Caplan’s Alexandra. Perhaps the series could also shed more light on President Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) and her presumably ill-intentioned motives.

Even though Zero Day was intended to last a single season, money talks in the TV game, and Netflix isn’t in the business of leaving revenue on the table. It is entirely possible that the platform could green-light another run for Zero Day, but that still remains to be seen.

Zero Day is now available to stream on Netflix.