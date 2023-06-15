Why the Internet Thinks Zendaya Broke Up With Tom Holland

After much panic on the internet, it seems as though Zendaya and Tom Holland have not broken up.

Sparking a romance on-screen, the two MCU stars revealed they were dating back in 2020 before becoming official prior to the promotional tour on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Since then, the internet has been ablaze, with fans of the Marvel actors obsessing over the pair's every move.

The Mysterious Break-Up Rumors

Social media was alight with MCU fans in recent days after rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya had broken up surfaced.

The break-up report can be traced back to a viral Twitter post from June 8 that said "Zendaya and Tom Holland have officially broken up" accompanied by a GIF of Will Smith happily clapping with tears in his eyes.

This sent fans of the couple into a frenzy.

In response to the rumors Twitter User @ykkswb posted, "ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND BROKE UP ???"

Another fan shared a similar level of shock, sharing a video of someone playing a knockout punch on their laptop along with the text, "Streets saying Tom Holland and Zendaya broke up."

While others celebrated the potential break-up, with one Twitter user sharing a montage of various athletes celebrating championships and an all-caps "LETS GOOOOOO" in relation to the news.

Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Call it Quits?

As of now, it seems like all this panic may have been for naught, and Tom Holland and Zendaya remain an item.

Recent comments from Holland have at least alluded to the two stars still being together.

Speaking to Buzzfeed while promoting his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland remarked that he was "locked up" when commenting on his rizz-game (aka his acumen when it comes to flirting):

“I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz. My brother, Paddy, has ultimate rizz. I don’t know. I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That’s kind of where my rizz is at. And I’m, you know, I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz.”

He also mentioned to The Hollywood Reporter that the pair's "relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of," so they have kept things largely private in the past couple of years:

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

So, for those itching to know if Tom and Zendaya are still together, it seems that no news is good news.

The two young stars have been busy with their careers lately, and have not been seen together publicly as much; however, they look to still be very much together, just living their lives privately as a happy couple.

Tom Holland can be seen now in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room.