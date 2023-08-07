Spider-Man: No Way Home Removed Zendaya's Big Superhero Moment (Photo)

Zendaya's Michelle Jones, better known as MJ, was featured in an important scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home that didn't make it into the final cut of the film.

MJ was one of the biggest and most important characters in the entirety of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, and her memory of Tom Holland's Peter Parker was ultimately erased by Doctor Strange at the end of No Way Home.

Of course, like any movie, not everything that was pitched for No Way Home actually made it to the big screen. Other cut ideas from the film were already released, such as Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin sporting an Iron Man suit.

Zendaya's Deleted Scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

According to the official Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie artbook, Zendaya's MJ was originally set to be featured in a much more prominent way during the film's final battle on the Statue of Liberty.

In the artbook, concept art revealed MJ flying in front of the Statue of Liberty's head being carried around by Doctor Strange's magical artifact, the Cloak of Levitation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

The piece of art also shows Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds in the background looking on in shock as MJ is in the air.

If this scene had made it into the movie, it would have been a slight change to what actually happened.

Instead of MJ levitating with the help of Doctor Strange's cloak, it was actually Ned who got to feel its powers in the final cut.

Marvel Studios

How Zendaya Could Have Been Elevated From Deleted Spider-Man Scene

No Way Home's artbook didn't reveal why MJ would have been using the Cloak of Levitation in the film, but it could have ultimately led to her having her own superhero moment for the first time in the trilogy during the high-stakes final battle.

It is possible that the three Spider-Men could have needed help from the villains they were fighting and MJ, who would have been thinking on her feet, would have used the Cloak to provide some sort of assistance.

If that had happened, it could have made the final battle better, as MJ would have been more involved than she was in the final cut. It would also have allowed her to show off the incredible intelligence that she displays at multiple points throughout the trilogy.

This would have also been a defining moment for her character as she would have displayed superhero qualities and abilities and played a larger role in saving the universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on Starz, and it is available for home purchase wherever movies are sold digitally and physically.