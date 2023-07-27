Spider-Man: No Way Home Almost Gave Green Goblin an Iron Man Suit (Photos)

Willem Dafoe's return as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home almost featured the iconic villain wearing an Iron Man suit.

While the Green Goblin wasn't always Marvel Studios' first choice to be the villain in No Way Home, Dafoe's comeback became a highlight of the threequel as he went against Tom Holland's young web-slinger.

The team even looked into some wild options for the Goblin's iconic glider upon his MCU debut, putting his mask from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man on the front and giving him plenty of upgrades on the weapons front as well.

Green Goblin Concept Art With Iron Man Suit

Fans got a look at concept art featuring Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin in an Iron Man suit from the Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie artbook.

The villain is even riding on one of Mysterio's drones seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, switching out his green glider for a different mode of transportation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

This look would have given Norman Osborn part of the Iron Man Mark VI armor, which was first seen in Iron Man 2 when Tony Stark revamps his arc reactor with a modified core.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

Another version of the suit painted the Iron Man armor purple and gold, also adding the Iron Man boots to the look while painting the drone green to match his classic look from the comics and past movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

This could have been a nod to Norman Osborn's time taking on the Iron Patriot mantle, which was seen for a stretch in Marvel Comics.

Marvel Comics

Did Spider-Man: No Way Home Do the Green Goblin Right?

With the Green Goblin being one of five villains that came back into play through the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Willem Dafoe got the chance to be the fully-unleashed version of the antagonist this time around.

His place as the main villain came through steady development with the plot as Aunt May's death became more integral to the story, allowing him to do something truly evil in order to motivate the three Peter Parkers to save the day.

And even with changes already being put into motion for the villains' costumes to push them forward into a new generation, it only makes sense that some Iron Man upgrades were on the table for a time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on Starz, and it is available for home purchase wherever movies are sold digitally and physically.