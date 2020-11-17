Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Correct Batcave Mistake From Original Release

The DC fandom has been absolutely spoiled over the last couple of weeks with new teases for upcoming material, mostly thanks to numerous teases for Zack Snyder's director's cut of Justice League arriving on HBO Max next year. Various pictures have released on social media, featuring stars like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman visiting a Darkseid mural along with multiple images of the film's primary villains, Darkseid and Steppenwolf.

A brand new black and white trailer for the highly anticipated project was also released, although most of it included material previously used in the original trailer released at DC FanDome last summer. Both trailers have been analyzed meticulously for any clues pertaining to plot details and surprises, and Zack Snyder himself has even joined in by giving his own analysis of the footage.

In a new YouTube video on the Vero True Social channel, Justice League director Zack Snyder took an hour to analyze every frame of his most recently released trailer. While discussing the Superman hologram scene with the entire team surrounded together, Snyder gave this quote showing how adamant he is that the location is not the famed Batcave:

"During the conversation at the Wayne aerospace hangar, and I wanted to clear up… a lot of people think this is the Batcave that they’re in here, and it is cleary NOT the Batcave, those are windows with lights streaming in. I don’t know how people would think it’s the Batcave, the Batcave is underground."

The full analysis with Snyder can be seen in the video below:

While Snyder shows his sense of humor describing this scene, it adds yet another mystery to look forward to upon the Snyder Cut's ultimate debut. The Batcave is one of the most notable and memorable locations in all of comic book lore, and while it's DCEU rendition was briefly explored in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, it will be interesting to find out if any adjustments have been made to Bruce Wayne's hideout in the upcoming Snyder Cut.

It's already been confirmed that no footage from the original cut of Justice League will make its way into the Snyder Cut, which should make for an exciting new take on the DCEU team-up movie. Snyder and his team have been vigilant about sharing new material all year from the new film, and now all fans can do is wait for the final result.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is set for release on HBO Max in 2021.