Popular children's performance act Yo Gabba Gabba! is set to play at Coachella 2025.

Originating from the musical TV series of the same name (which ran from 2007 to 2015), has become known for its catchy, eclectic musical stylings as well as the colorful new-age characters and sets.

Since coming off the air nearly a decade ago, the Yo Gabba Gabba cast has toured a popular live show, collecting fans both young and old. The series recently made its triumphant return on Apple TV+ in a new show titled Yo Gabba Gabbaland!

Yo Gabba Gabba! Heads to Coachella

The cast of the cult-hit TV series Yo Gabba Gabba! has been announced as one of the acts set to play Coachella.

The world-famous Indio, California, music festival has run for more than 20 years, and Yo Gabba Gabba! joins the likes of Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and many more on the 2025 lineup.

The children's touring band announced the news on Instagram, revealing they will be playing on the first day of the fest on both weekends (Friday, April 11 and April 18).

While many know the Yo Gabba Gabba! crew for its work on the hit TV series, the bizarre and colorful musical group has become a touring act in recent years, playing in cities all over the world.

In fact, the group recently appeared at Coachella 2024. They were spotted dressed in their usual giant toy costumes for an appearance, watching various sets and getting up on stage to perform with The Aquabats set(via Reddit).

Members of The Aquabats actually helped create the show, with the ska group often playing songs from the cult classic Nickelodeon series.

They were even featured in a teaser for the festival released several months after the 2024 festivities and long before they were announced to be a part of the 2025 lineup.

What To Expect From Yo Gabba Gabba! at Coachella

Some may be confused by the inclusion of Yo Gabba Gabba! alongside touring artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, and Green Day, but the former TV show cast has proven they can put on quite a show.

The Nickelodeon TV series has garnered a following of young adults (some of which grew up with the series during its original run), and flock to the group's shows all over the world.

Most of their live performances include songs from the show sung/performed by series star DJ Lance Rock as well as the giant costumed beings that make up his crew from the show.

They are also known to bring out a guest performer or two on speical occasions, something that will almost surely happen during their Coachella set.

Over the years, they have collaborated with the likes of Thundercat, Devo, My Chemical Romance, and so many more.

With the first season of the Yo Gabba Gabba! sequel series having only recently started (debuting on August 9, 2024 on Apple TV+), perhaps the group will bring some its more recent creative partners on stage to play their newest music live.

Coachela runs from April 11 to April 13 and April 18 to April 20, 2025.