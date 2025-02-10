Fans now know exactly what the Yellowjackets Season 3 release schedule looks like.

Showtime's hit thriller returns from a nearly two-year hiatus between seasons, picking up where Season 2 left off.

The series follows a girls' youth soccer team who become marooned in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes while also telling the story of their adult selves who are still dealing with the trauma from that dramatic event.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Schedule Revealed

Showtime and Paramount+ confirmed the Yellowjackets Season 3 release schedule ahead of its February 14 debut.

As revealed by The Futon Critic, the hit thriller will return starting on Friday, February 14. It is worth noting that new episodes of Yellowjackets will debut on Paramount+ first (arriving on the platform on Friday mornings a 3 a.m. ET) before airing on Showtime two days later at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday nights.

So, while the show's two-episode premiere will start streaming on Paramount+ on Friday, February 14, fans wanting to watch the series on cable will have to wait until Sunday, February 16.

Season 3 will be made up of 10 episodes, running from mid-February (as mentioned above) through Friday, April 11 (Sunday, April 13 on Showtime).

Below are the full Yellowjackets Season 3 Paramount+ and Showtime release schedules:

Paramount+:

Episode 1 - Friday, February 14

Episode 2 - Friday, February 14

Episode 3 - Friday, February 21

Episode 4 - Friday, February 28

Episode 5 - Friday, March 7

Episode 6 - Friday, March 14

Episode 7 - Friday, March 21

Episode 8 - Friday, March 28

Episode 9 - Friday, April 4

Episode 10 - Friday, April 11

Showtime:

Episode 1 - Sunday, February 16

Episode 2 - Sunday, February 16

Episode 3 - Sunday, February 23

Episode 4 - Sunday, March 2

Episode 5 - Sunday, March 9

Episode 6 - Sunday, March 16

Episode 7 - Sunday, March 23

Episode 8 - Sunday, March 30

Episode 9 - Sunday, April 6

Episode 10 - Sunday, April 13

What Will Happen in Yellowjackets Season 3

So far in its run, Yellowjackets has not shied away from tackling the dramatic.

Since its debut, the TV drama has included shocking twists in its story. Some of these have been the central team's plane going down and the likes of Ella Purnell's Jackie tragically dying as the group slowly realizes the gravity of their situation.

Coming into Season 3 fans should not expect the series to slow this jaw-dropping roll in any way. Season 2 ended with the tragic death of Natalie and Misty in its present-day adult timeline, adding even more drama to that side of the story.

This was paired with further teases that their younger selves are perhaps being stalked by some sort of supernatural presence in the Canadian wilderness.

And with the dramatic turn of fate that saw the team's cabin (aka their only form of refuge they had in the woods) burn to the ground, now is likely the time when that Lord of the Flies-esque sheer brutality of human nature will begin to show itself even more.

Not to say that the gravity of being stuck in the wild has not driven the girls mad to this point. How could it not, especially when they have had to watch friends like Jane Widdop's Laura Lee die right in front of them?

However, things will likely go from bad to worse as the team's hope of escape begins to dwindle even further.

Yellowjackets Season 3 is set to debut on Paramount+ on Friday, February 14.