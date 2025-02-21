Yellowjackets Season 2 ended with the teenage versions of the show's main characters waking up to their cabin on fire, sparking many theories as to who caused it with hopes that Season 3 would provide a definite answer.

After a hiatus that lasted close to two years, Yellowjackets Season 3 finally premiered on February 14 (Valentine's Day) with a two-episode premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Although the new installment has just begun, fans are already begging for answers to some major questions that were raised in Season 2, with the biggest being who started the cabin fire.

Did Coach Ben Burn the Cabin in Yellowjackets Season 2?

The end of Yellowjackets Season 2 featured the teenagers (read more about the actors who play the teenagers and their adult counterparts here) waking up to find their cabin on fire, meaning they would have to survive the winter stranded in the Canadian wilderness without any decent shelter.

Season 2 also ended with a shocking death in the show's present timeline which then led to one of the series' major actors leaving the show.

At the time, it seemed as though Coach Ben Scott was the one who set the cabin on fire. After all, he abandoned the teen girls at the center of the series and went out into the wilderness on his own. He was even seen with matches which led many viewers to believe he was responsible for burning the cabin.

The Season 3 premiere reinforced this idea when several of the girls thought Ben burned the cabin down as well.

However, everyone's suspicions were turned on their heads when the show seemingly revealed that Ben did not have anything to do with the cabin burning down.

In Season 3, Episode 2, Mari accidentally falls into a trap in the woods. The trap turned out to be one set by Ben, and he found her there after she fell in and dislocated her knee.

After Ben found Mari, she almost tried to get on his good side by telling him that she defended him and never believed he started the fire.

To viewers' shock (and Mari's), Ben's facial expression turned to surprise as he said, "What are you talking about? The cabin burned down?"

It seemed like Ben genuinely had no idea about the cabin, which is a bit surprising since a cabin being on fire would be visible from miles away and the smell would reach just as far.

Ben also revealed he had been trying to stay as far away from them as possible since he left, making it more likely that he truly did not burn it down.

It is always possible Ben could be lying, but Yellowjackets seems to be doing everything it can to genuinely rule Ben out, making the whole situation even more mysterious.

So Who Burned the Cabin Down Then?

If Ben did not burn the cabin down, there are only a handful of possible culprits who would make sense.

The first and most likely scenario would be that it was someone from the outside. This would especially become even more likely if Season 3 ends up introducing some new characters in the 1990s timeline.

It has been teased for some time now that the teenagers are not alone. There may be a person or even a group of people also living out in the wilderness, and burning down the girls' only form of shelter in the winter would have been a major victory for this other party.

If it is not someone on the outside, it would have to be one of the girls. Of course, one of the easiest people to point at would be Taissa since she has a more sinister side to her that has been put on full display several times over the series so far

It is possible Taissa's other side could have come out in the night and set the cabin on fire, and it is also possible that she did not even know she was doing so. Perhaps it occurred while she was asleep in a sleepwalking kind of state.

Another potential suspect is Van. Van has been known to be associated with fire ever since the very beginning of the show, and she reacted quite strangely when Taissa asked who did it.

It is also worth noting that Van ran back into the cabin as it was burning after the girls made it outside, which is very strange.

One more minor detail that points to Van is that she had fire reflecting in her eyes in one of Yellowjackets Season 3's trailers.

The final answer to who burned the cabin down will likely be revealed at some point in Season 3. Fans may have to wait quite a while, as it is a mystery that could be dragged out for the entire season, but it will be answered at some point.

One star did tease what fans can expect in the coming episodes, particularly a power struggle between two of the major characters.

New episodes of Yellowjackets premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime every Friday at midnight ET.