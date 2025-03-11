A fan theory about Coach Ben's fate in Yellowjackets is gaining popularity online.

Ben, played by Steven Krueger, has been an integral part of the past timeline in Yellowjackets. After losing his leg in the plane crash, Ben has been a source of humanity for the group, refusing to partake in the cannibalistic and violent actions of the teenage girls.

This led to him leaving the group in Season 2 and making a new life for himself in a nearby cave. But when the Yellowjackets' cabin burned down in the finale, all fingers pointed to Ben being the culprit.

What Happens to Coach Ben In Yellowjackets Season 3?

Yellowjackets is in the middle of airing its third season, but Coach Ben has already been on quite a journey (read about what's happened to him in Season 3 so far here).

In Episode 4 of Season 3, Coach Ben stood trial for his supposed crimes. Ben maintained that he did not burn down the cabin and apologized to the girls for abandoning them.

This still wasn't enough for Shauna, however, who swayed the group to vote that Ben was guilty, effectively sentencing him to death.

In Episode 5 the group planned to carry out Ben's sentencing by firing squad, only for Lottie, Travis, and Akilah to intervene last minute. Akilah revealed a vision she'd had in the cave that showed Ben was "the bridge" to their survival.

With Lottie seeing this as a sign from the wilderness, it was enough to keep Ben off the chopping block (for now).

Fan Theory Reveals Unfortunate Future For Coach Ben

While the Yellowjackets may have agreed to keep Ben alive for now, questions still remain about the character's fate, particularly as he has not been confirmed to be alive in the present timeline.

A popular fan theory on Reddit posits that Ben may make it out of the wilderness with the team, but not for long.

The theory explains that the present timeline has shown how fiercely protective the girls are of hiding the details around their cannibalism. Ben has always avoided partaking in any of the group's ritualistic violence and their worshipping of the wilderness, marking him as an outsider.

Theoretically, this would pose a problem for the girls once they escape as Ben has the power to reveal to the world exactly what they did to survive and how they did it, which could reflect very poorly on the group when they return to modern society.

Therefore, the theory suggests that the Yellowjackets will keep Ben alive long enough for him to be useful in their survival, but shortly after being rescued they will either kill him or harm him in such a way that he cannot reveal their secrets.

Even if this theory does not play out exactly, there is mounting evidence that Ben did not survive to the present day. Reddit users have noted that Ben does not appear in any of the photos at the reunion, nor was he even mentioned.

If Ben had survived it would seem logical that he'd be promoted as a savior, as he'd be the only surviving adult in the group, so the lack of his presence seems to indicate he didn't make it back.

Adding to this is the fact that Ben was adorned with the symbolic heart-shaped necklace, which doesn't bode well for his future in the wilderness.

Yellowjackets Season 3 releases new episodes on Paramount+ on Fridays.