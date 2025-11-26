December 1 Will Be a Great Day for X-Men Movie Fans

Monday, December 1, is shaping up to be an exciting moment for fans of Marvel's past mutants. The iconic team has been enjoying a major resurgence at Disney, first with Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024 and then with the full return of the original Fox-era cast in Avengers: Doomsday. Now, a new development involving one of the classic X-Men films is adding even more momentum to the franchise's revival.

HBO Max confirmed that X-Men: First Class will officially begin streaming on December 1, giving fans yet another place to revisit one of the most celebrated films in the franchise.

The movie is already available on Disney+, so this move likely means the 2011 prequel will be accessible on both platforms throughout December, a dual-streaming situation that gives viewers plenty of flexibility.

X-Men: First Class

It's a particularly exciting addition because First Class is widely regarded as one of the best X-Men films, known for its stylish 1960s setting and its fresh take on Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Professor X (James McAvoy), and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence).

The film helped rejuvenate the franchise after X-Men Origins: Wolverine, making it a timeless rewatch as it's the origin story for so many 20th Century Fox X-Men films from before and after its release.

First Class also stood out as the lone universally loved entry from its era, largely because it didn't collide with or overwrite the established timeline the way Days of Future Past later did. That separation kept the film feeling self-contained and emotionally cohesive, allowing fans to enjoy its reinvention of the franchise without the complications of continuity resets. It's also why characters from this period, like Emma Frost, Apocalypse, and even Jean Grey in a fresh interpretation, remain high on fans' wish lists for major MCU comebacks once Avengers: Secret Wars clears the multiversal slate.

For longtime fans and newer audiences alike, December 1 offers an ideal excuse to dive back into this pivotal chapter of mutant history.

This team, however, isn't the one expected to make a major MCU comeback. While the characters may be the same, it's the early 2000s actors who were returning for another fight, this time with a variety of new costumes.

HBO Max also isn't just adding in past mutants; there's a variety of popular movies also set to be added to the streaming service next month.

Other Major HBO Max December Additions

Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde returning to a major streamer gives action fans a solid early-December treat.

Its hallway-and-stairwell fight sequence is still used as a benchmark for modern stunt choreography, making its renewed availability a win for anyone who loves the John Wick school of action filmmaking.

The Goonies

The Goonies

A perennial favorite, The Goonies, coming to HBO Max taps directly into the ongoing '80s nostalgia wave that has kept films like E.T. and Back to the Future trending on streamers.

The Goonies star recently addressed whether or not he will return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday.

Shin Godzilla

Shin Godzilla

With Godzilla back in mainstream conversation thanks to Godzilla Minus One and the MonsterVerse, Shin Godzilla landing on HBO Max offers fans a chance to revisit one of the franchise’s most acclaimed reinventions.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi shut down the idea of doing a direct sequel anytime soon.

Ne Zha

Ne Zha

Its arrival on HBO Max couldn't come at a better time, as interest in the franchise is skyrocketing thanks to Ne Zha 2 becoming the highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide, driven almost entirely by its record-breaking box office performance in China.

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality returning to HBO Max gives fans a chance to revisit one of Sandra Bullock's most iconic roles. Expect jokes from this film, especially the infamous "April 25" answer, to make the rounds again on social media.

Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue

Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue remains a significant cultural touchstone, particularly as discussions about online identity and parasocial relationships intensify.

The 1997 film's addition on HBO Max gives a new wave of viewers access to a film many critics still cite as one of the most influential psychological thrillers ever made, animated or otherwise.