The Wereworld series' final novel revealed who Drew Ferran ended up with, and it was one of his allies in the fight for the kingdom of Lyssia. Netflix's animated adaptation of Curtis Jobling's Wereworld novel series is raising a lot of questions about its protagonist, Drew Ferran, after the second season began streaming, especially due to his complex story. While most of his story in Wolf King revolves around his quest for his right to obtain the throne of Lyssia, part of Drew's arc his his slow-burning romance with Lady Gretchen in Season 1, but nothing materialized between them due to the ongoing fight against King Leopold's reign of terror.

Still, Drew's relentless quest to save Gretchen in Season 2 after being kidnapped by Prince Lucas (King Leopold's son) proved that he had deeper feelings for her. However, along the way during his rescue mission, Drew and Lady Whitley had fleeting moments of chemistry, leading fans to wonder who Drew really ended up with in the books.

Wolf King is based on Curtis Jobling's Werewold novels.

Who Does Drew End Up With In Wolf King?

Wolf King Season 2's bombshell of a cliffhanger ending saw Drew's life in peril after he fell from the high top of Cape Gala while trying to save his brother, Trent, from certain doom. However, the uncertainty surrounding Drew's fate led to a grim ending for the Netflix series, where Prince Lucas ascended to the throne of Lyssia after King Leopold died.

While Drew's allies (Lady Gretchen, Lady Whitley, Conrad, and Ewan) tried to save him in Cape Gala, their efforts went to naught after he decided to risk everything to save Trent by luring the zombies away. However, Drew was saved by Count Kesslar, but the twist is that he would enslave him in exchange.

Wolf King Season 2's ambiguous ending didn't exactly reveal if Drew ended up with Lady Gretchen or Lady Whitley. However, the sixth and final book of Curtis Jobling's Wereworld series, "War of the Werelords," revealed who Drew was supposed to end up with. The book revolved around the war in the Seven Realms in North Lyssia, with the Catlords and the Wolves at the center of the chaos.

Fast forward to the War of the Werelords, Drew and Whitley's strong feelings for each other truly flourished. While Whitley tried to push Drew away because she knew that Gretchen would be the best for him, because she is "a princess," he kissed her without hesitation to prove his love.

Drew not just chose Whitley to be the love of his life, but he picked her over the Westland and his rightful place on the throne of Lyssia. He even declared, "If I can't make you my bride, then I'll turn my back on it all."

Drew's choice of Whitley represented his maturity. He knew what he truly wanted, and that was to be with her no matter what. He reassured her that he wanted nothing but to stay by her side.

While the Wereworld's final book showed that Drew ultimately chose Whitley, the pair's happy ending didn't happen during the War of the Seven Realms.

Drew & Whitley's Wereworld Ending Is Marked by Tragedy

Drew confessed his love for Whitney during the looming war of the Seven Realms. While his timing was unusual, it was necessary because they knew that one of them (or even both) might not have the chance to return.

However, in a shocking twist, Prince Lucas brutally killed Whitley during the war. She sacrificed herself to save the twisted version of Trent (Drew's brother), much to Drew's dismay. She had given her life so that Drew would have a second chance to reunite with his brother, but her journey ended in tragedy.

While Drew and his allies ultimately defeated their enemies, it was clear that something inside him died due to Whitley's tragic fate. He lost his purpose, but his friends managed to convince him to move forward.

Although Drew couldn't imagine a world without her, he still mustered the strength to continue his life, but he fulfilled his promise to Whitley not to sit on the throne of Lyssia and instead be the Captain of the Woodland Watch.

In the end, it's true that Drew missed Whitley every day, but he honored her legacy by living life to the fullest and not choosing to dwell on his misery of losing the love of her life.

