Wolf King Season 3 Won't Happen If Netflix Sticks to Their Word - But There's Still Reason to Be Hopeful for a Renewal

Wolf King Season 3 is not likely to happen if Netflix proves its promise that Season 2 is the final season, but there is still a strong reason for fans to be hopeful. Netflix's animated fantasy adventure follows the story of Drew Ferran, the remaining member of a particular werewolf bloodline, who needs to fight for his birthright to reclaim the land of his ancestors. Wolf King Season 2 followed Drew and his allies as they continued their fight to end King Leopold's reign of terror.

Season 2's ending left plenty of questions. It showed Drew seemingly falling to his death while Prince Lucas (Leopold's son) ascended to the throne of Lyssia. Wolf King Season 2's cliffhanger ending has led many to wonder if a follow-up is in the works, especially after the story was left with tons of uncertainty.

Wolf King is based on Curtis Jobling's Werewold novels. The animated series stars Cel Spellman, Louis Landau, David Yip, Peter Serafinowicz, and Kate Fleetwood. Wolf King Season 2 premiered on Netflix on September 11, 2025.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Wolf King?

Netflix

Netflix's official press release for Wolf King Season 2 (after its trailer released on August 19, 2025) stated that the show's sophomore run would be the "final" season. Given that Season 2 has already concluded, this statement was unusual, considering that the story is far from over based on the show's cliffhanger ending.

Moreover, Wolf King Season 1 (released on March 20, 2025) has done well in terms of viewership in the United States. Season 1 held a spot on Netflix's U.S. Top 10 TV chart for its first six days, peaking at No. 5 and dipping as low as No. 9.

Wolf King Season 2 premiered on Netflix on September 11. The following day, it ranked 7th on the Top 10 shows charts. As of this writing, the series is currently ranked 9th, meaning that there is still interest in it.

Aside from Wolf King's decent viewership being a reason to be hopeful for Season 3, Curtis Jobling's Werewold book series has six books, meaning there is potential for more storytelling, especially after the first two seasons adapt just the first two books.

In an interview with What's on Netflix in March 2025, Werewold author Curtis Jobling shared that he was "tasked with adapting all six novels" of his book series into "a rough overarching storyline:"

"I was tasked with adapting all six novels in the Wereworld series into a rough overarching storyline before Netflix commissioned the adaptation of the first books – Rise of the Wolf and Rage of Lions. Much of this process was led by my producer and fellow head writer, Tim, who deftly handled adapting the books whilst also staying true to their theme and tone."

Jobling also said that he and his team of writers worked up 16 half-hour episodes, "with the plot of each novel covered by eight episodes:"

"Alongside a team of brilliant writers (Julie Bower, Andrew Burrell, and Celia Morgan), we worked up sixteen half-hour episodes, with the plot of each novel covered by eight episodes."

The author's confirmation that he planned to adapt all six of his novels under the Wereworld umbrella strongly hints that more seasons (or at least Season 3) are planned despite Netflix's declaration that Season 2 is the final batch of episodes for Wolf King.

Why Wolf King Deserves a Season 3 Renewal

Netflix

Aside from Wolf King Season 2's cliffhanger ending, avid fans of the Netflix series deserve to learn more about Drew's journey and not put his story on an abrupt stop.

Based on the order of the novels, a potential Wolf King Season 3 is expected to explore 2012's Shadow of the Hawk. Drew's story becomes interesting in the third novel since he is out alone, fighting in an arena, and enslaved by Goatlord Kessler in Scoria.

Seeing a vulnerable Drew would break new ground for Wolf King, considering he has no allies to count on. Once he escapes from Kessler's seemingly inescapable bond, a newly rejuvenated and determined Drew would propel him to great heights, leading to a tense yet highly anticipated encounter with Prince Lucas for the throne of Lyssia.