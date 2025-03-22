Wolf King Season 2 Gets Promising Update Amid Netflix Release Demand (Official)

A Wolf King Season 2 may be on the cards if a new update from the franchise's creator is to be believed.

The new Netflix fantasy epic started streaming on the platform on Thursday, March 20. It follows a young boy who realizes he comes from a long line of werewolf ancestors.

The series is based on the Wereworld novels by Curtis Jobling, made up of six books released between 2011 and 2013.

Wolf King Season 2 Official Renewal Status Response from Author

Netflix

Mere days after Wolf King Season 1 debuted on Netflix, the man behind the franchise as a whole already teased a Season 2.

Wereworld (the series of books the streaming show is based on) author Curtis Jobling, hinted there may be more in store for the Netflix series on Instagram, as fans asked whether or not it is going to be one-and-done.

In one particular reply, Jobling told his followers to "watch this space," when he was prodded on the idea of a potential second season:

raketa_cek: "Season 2 when?" Jobling: "Watch this space"

There has been no Season 2 greenlit as of writing, but it seems as though Jobling is working under the assumption one will get the go-ahead sometime soon.

It is early goings, but things are looking good in terms of a second-season renewal. The series has managed to make its way into Netflix's Top 10 in several key regions, reaching as high as the number-seven spot in the U.S.

Jobling has been celebrating the show's early success on social media, sharing images of the show popping up on Top 10s around the world.

What Could Happen in Wolf King Season 2?

Thankfully, if Wolf King moves ahead with a Season 2, there is plenty of source material for it to draw upon.

Season 1 introduced audiences to the fantasy world of the Wereworld franchise, including its central hero, Drew Ferran, a young boy who discovers he comes from a long line of werewolves in a society where the species was thought to have gone extinct.

The first batch of episodes tackled most of the plot from Jobling's first book in the series, Rise of the Wolf. This saw Drew harness his powers of lycanthropy as one of the last werewolves in a world full of other were-creatures.

The next book in the Wereworld franchise, Rage of Lions, centers yet again on Drew as he trains to be a fearless warrior.

However, after Lady Gretchen is abducted by the Werelion Prince Lucas, Drew and his friends are thrust into action as they hope to stop the evil royal before he flees the land entirely.

Beyond that, there are four further books that the series could tackle if it were to continue, with plenty of exciting story beats to adapt.

Animated fantasy epics have thrived on Netflix in the past (just look at The Dragon Prince), so it feels like Wolf King's chances are good if it can find a solid audience and maintain it in the weeks, months, and years to come.

Wolf King Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix with no official word on whether a Season 2 will happen or not.

Read more about other animated fare coming to Netflix this year here.