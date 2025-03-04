With Love, Meghan has a stellar cast of guests who work alongside Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in providing engaging conversations about life, featuring appearances from the likes of Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, and Vicky Tsai.

The new Netflix lifestyle series revolves around Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as she welcomes a new guest every episode who engages in conversations about life while creating incredible dishes in her kitchen.

With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix on March 4.

With Love, Meghan Cast Guide: Every Host & Main Guest Star

Host:

Meghan (Duchess of Sussex)

Meghan

Instagram: @meghan

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, headlines her own lifestyle series on Netflix as she allows viewers to learn more about herself, her passion for cooking, and how making food for her loved ones is her "love language."

With Love, Meghan gives fans a chance to see a different side of the Duchess of Sussex, showcasing her low-key lifestyle and an overview of her day-to-day life at home.

Aside from making delicious food with her star-studded guests, the lifestyle show also gives a peek at Meghan's wardrobe, to which she describes as a "high low mix" and ultimately embracing her roots as a lifestyle aficionado.

Guests:

Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin & Meghan

Instagram: @danielmartin

Daniel Martin is a longtime friend of Meghan who appeared in With Love, Meghan Episode 1.

He is a New York-based celebrity makeup artist and the global director of artistry and education at Tatcha (a luxury beauty brand).

Daniel and Meghan first met when she hired him for her stint on Suits, and they have maintained a tight bond ever since.

In Episode 1, the pair worked together to create guest baskets, delicious cakes, and made beeswax candles.

Branden Aroyan

Branden Aroyan & Meghan

Instagram: @lowtiderising

Branden Aroyan is a Montecito-based photographer and a professional beekeeper who appears in Episode 1 to help Meghan harvest honey from a beehive.

Mindy Kaling

Meghan & Mindy Kaling

Instagram: @mindykaling

Mindy Kaling makes a significant appearance as the main guest of With Love, Meghan Episode 2.

The episode sees Mindy and Meghan teaming up to create a homemade kids' garden party activity.

Speaking with Time Magazine in February 2025, Mindy shared that she was on maternity leave when Meghan contacted her to join her lifestyle series, with her describing it as "a fun maternity leave field trip:"

"I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends. Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me? I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip."

Kaling is an actress and producer best known for her roles in The Morning Show Season 3, Ocean's Eight, and The Office.

Roy Choi

Roy Choi & Meghan

Instagram: @chefroychoi

Roy Choi is another high-profile guest in With Love, Meghan Episode 3.

As a renowned chef, Roy has many accolades under his belt, such as being named to TIME's 100 Most Influential People list twice, appearing in numerous cooking TV shows, and spearheading the food truck movement after launching his Kogi Korean BBQ business.

Aside from bonding over the fact that they both live in Los Angeles, Roy admits that he's a big fan of Meghan while also sharing that he listens to "speed metal [and] death metal" songs while cooking.

Delfina Blaquier

Meghan & Delfina Blaquier

Instagram: @delfinablaquier

Appearing in Episode 4 of With Love, Meghan is lifestyle influencer Delfina Blaquier. She is also the wife of Prince Harry's longtime friend, Nacho Figueras.

They bonded over their love for the outdoors and they make sure to go hiking whenever she's in Los Angeles.

Meghan goes all out in Episode 4 since she bonds with Delfina by making homemade focaccia bread together while they go on a hike.

Abigail Spencer

Meghan & Abigail Spencer

Instagram: @abigailspencer

Abigail Spencer is another longtime friend of Meghan since they both appeared in Suits. She guest stars in Episode 5 of the Netflix series.

Abigail, who recently appeared as part of the cast of Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12, helps Meghan and Kelly make salt-based Branzino despite having limited knowledge in cooking.

One noteworthy tidbit that Abigail revealed about Meghan is that she served as the "head of morale" during their time on Suits.

Kelly McKee Zajfen

Kelly McKee Zajfen

Instagram: @_heartmom_

Kelly McKee Zajfen is Meghan's other best friend and the cofounder of the nonprofit organization, Alliance of Moms.

She appeared alongside Abigail Spencer in With Love, Meghan Episode 5.

Meghan has been openly supporting Kelly Zajfen's efforts in helping the community, such as attending a gala that benefitted the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles in the fall of 2024.

Tracy Robbins

Tracy Robbins & Meghan

Instagram: @mrstracyrobbins

Tracy Robbins is a Montecito-based fashion designer who joins the cast of With Love, Meghan in Episode 6. She is also the owner of Tracy James Collection, a line of dresses and caftans established in 2022.

Tracy joins Meghan and a couple of other friends for a mahjong game night. They made mixed drinks in mason jars to enjoy the day.

Tracy's husband is the CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins.

Jennifer Rudolph Walsh

Jennifer Rudolph Walsh

Instagram: @jenniferrwalsh

Jennifer Rudolph Walsh is a literary agent and the co-founder of a Santa Barbara bookstore called Godmothers.

She is part of Meghan's traditional mahjong game night alongside two other friends: Tracy Robbins and Victoria Jackson.

Jennifer points out in Episode 6 that the core game night buddies are a "cheerleading group for one another," noting, "We've always like helping each other out."

Victoria Jackson

Victoria Jackson

Instagram: @officialvictoriajackson

Rounding out the game night participants who appeared in With Love, Meghan Episode 6 is Victoria Jackson.

Victoria is a cosmetics business enthusiast, philanthropist, and author. She co-founded Godmothers with Jennifer Walsh.

Ramon Velazquez

Ramon Velazquez & Meghan

Renowned Mexican-American chef Ramon Velazquez appears in With Love, Meghan Episode 6 to help the Duchess cook chicken tinga and ceviche ahead of game night with her best friends from Montecito.

He runs a restaurant called Cocina Corazon, which is located at the Santa Barbara Public Market near Meghan's home.

Vicky Tsai

Meghan & Vicky Tsai

Vicky Tsai is another close friend of Meghan whom she admires due to her caring personality.

Vicky is a winner in life, considering that she built her own skincare company, Tatcha, from scratch. Meghan admits that she's the person she turns to whenever she has questions about anything.

Vicky and Meghan go way back since Vicky was one of the first people who contributed a travel guide to Kyoto to her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In Episode 7, Meghan and Vicky work together to create potstickers.

Alice Waters

Alice Waters

Instagram: @alicelouisewalters

Alice Walters makes an appearance in Episode 8 of With Love, Meghan, and her involvement is game-changing for the Duchess since she is a huge fan of hers.

Alice tells Meghan in the finale that their love for cooking has created a strong bond within the both of them.

Walters is a chef, author, and known for being the founder of the farm-to-table movement after she helped spearhead the opening of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California.

All episodes of With Love, Meghan are streaming on Netflix.