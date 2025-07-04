Peacock Confirms Wicked Is Leaving Soon

The hit musical adaptation Wicked won't be staying on Peacock much longer, according to a recent update from the streamer. Starring Cynthia Orvivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked was a smash hit in theaters last fall and has been a streaming sensation since March of this year. The jump to a new streaming service has been part of the long-term plan, but it did happen rather quickly.

Peacock has confirmed that Wicked is set to leave its streaming library on July 20, with both the standard and sing-along versions now appearing on the platform’s "Leaving Soon" page.

The popular musical adaptation's departure is part of Universal’s long-term agreement with Amazon Prime Video, which grants Peacock exclusive streaming rights for the first four months of the pay-TV window. After that period, Wicked will shift over to Prime Video, where it will remain for the next 10 months beginning July 20.

Wicked

When Wicked premiered on Peacock on March 21, it quickly soared to the top of the streaming charts, becoming the most-watched Pay 1 movie in the platform's history. The highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical followed in the footsteps of Oppenheimer, marking the second major Universal release to dominate Nielsen's streaming rankings on Peacock.

Shifting away from Peacock, the focus is now on its sequel, Wicked: For Good, hitting theaters on November 21. The first trailer was recently unveiled, highlighting the epic storyline and musical numbers from the film's dramatic second act. Most of the Part One cast is set to return, including Jonathan Bailey's Fieyro and Jeff Goldblum's Wizard of Oz.

For those who frequently tune into Peacock, even if it's just to watch every episode of Love Island USA, there are a few other notable films leaving the service soon.

Marrowbone

Also set to leave Peacock soon is Marrowbone, departing the platform on July 13. Released in 2017, the psychological horror film was written and directed by Sergio G. Sanchez and stars George MacKay, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth, and Matthew Stagg.

The story follows the Marrowbone siblings fleeing England and settling in their late mother's eerie ancestral home in Maine, only to be confronted by a haunting presence. While the film is leaving Peacock, it's currently available on Hulu in the United States.

Jaws 2

Jaws 2 will swim off Peacock on July 14, along with the rest of the franchise later this month. The 1978 sequel to Steven Spielberg's iconic original continues the story of Police Chief Martin Brody, once again played by Roy Scheider, as he suspects another great white shark is stalking the shores of Amity Island.

Despite a troubled production, Jaws 2 went on to earn a reputation as the strongest of the sequels. Alongside Jaws 2, Jaws, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge are all currently available to stream on Peacock.

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

Finally, the kids' film Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs is set to leave Peacock on July 15. This 2019 South Korean animated film reimagines classic fairy tales, blending elements of Snow White and The Red Shoes into a playful and heartfelt adventure.

Featuring the voices of Chloe Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin, and Patrick Warburton, the film follows a cursed group of princes-turned-dwarfs and a magically disguised princess on a journey of self-acceptance and love.