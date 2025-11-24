Wicked 2: Ariana Grande Says Goodbye To Glinda Role In Heartfelt Letter To Fans

Glinda star Ariana Grande bid the role farewell via an emotional letter dedicated to her time in Wicked. One year after Universal unveiled Wicked, which broke plenty of box office records upon its debut, the studio is back in 2025 with the movie’s follow-up efforts in Wicked: For Good. Considering this film completes the full story first told in the Broadway musical, its stars now leave the world of Oz behind.

Wicked star Ariana Grande released a tribute letter to the story and her role, Glinda, after Wicked: For Good’s release in theaters. Taking to Instagram, she described Oz as her "safe space" and reflected on what the story meant to her, including how it teaches people to "to fight for what is truly, deeply good:"

"My Sweet Fellow Ozians, Oz has been my safe space for as long as I can remember. The characters within these pages teach us how to love unconditionally with one's whole heart; to laugh; to forgive (even when it's most painful); to fiercely protect ourselves and each other (yes, sometimes even from each other); to look inward; to be curious and not afraid of acknowledging our own wickedness in order to grow away from it and toward goodness, because we all contain both; to see the beauty in all things; especially the unfamiliar; to be honest, because to be honest is to be kind, and to fight for what is truly, deeply good…even if it takes us a long, scary walk down the Yellow Brick road to discoverate what that means for each of us."

Having fallen in love with the show when she was ten years old, Grande found "comfort and understanding throughout [her] childhood and adult life" when diving into the narrative. Furthermore, she spoke highly of her time with the two movies, calling it "the greatest gift of [her] life" to go on that journey:

“I fell in love with 'Wicked' when I was ten years old. It has been an escape and a place where I knew I could find comfort and understanding throughout my childhood and adult life. Loving something dearly and becoming it are two very different things. Becoming your Glinda the Good and being asked to join this most wonderful group of human beings on a most creatively and emotionally fulfilling journey was the greatest gift of my life. I have learned more from my time with Glinda than anyone.”

"You’ll never know what it truly means to me," the Grammy-winner penned, expressing her gratitude to be cast as Glinda the Good. She also shared a classic quote from the original The Wizard of Oz, saying, "There’s no place like home," and urging fans to embrace their family:

"Now, to see how it has moved and been there for you all in the same way that it has for me over the course of my life has been the most meaningful, moving, and cherished gift of all. You’ll never know what it truly means to me. I’m so thankful to have been a tiny piece of this bubble puzzle and to be your Glinda. Before I go, please remember: whenever things get scary or you feel alone, home is wherever and with whomever we want it to be, and there’s no place like home. Your chosen Ozian family loves you exactly as you are, and I couldn’t be thankfuller that you exist. Love always, Ariana (Your Glinda)"

Both Wicked movies featured Grande as Galinda, who eventually becomes Glinda the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz. She serves as one of the film’s biggest cast members alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, as the witches' relationship gained new depth prior to their famous rivalry in Oz.

Wicked: Part 2 (aka For Good) depicts the second act of the Wicked Broadway musical and is the sequel to 2024’s Wicked. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh, this film further explores Elphaba’s complicated relationship with Oz’s Wizard while also introducing more characters previously seen in The Wizard of Oz. Wicked: For Good is now playing in theaters.

Ariana Grande's Impact on Wicked: For Good

Glinda once again plays a leading role in Wicked: For Good, just as she did in the first movie, but she will be in a much more precarious situation this time around. The sequel will show Glinda being used as a pawn for Madame Morrible, which includes her being pushed as a public figure for good in Oz.

Having to present herself as a positive force in Oz, she also marries Jonathan Bailey's Prince Fiyero, although it is a reluctant agreement from his side. At her core, she does everything she can to maintain her relationship with Elphaba, especially after the first movie changed them both so drastically.

The film will also give her much more time alongside Elphaba than she got in the second act of the original Broadway show, fixing an issue many fans had with the musical.

Grande will get plenty of moments to shine musically and dramatically as an actor, closing out this beloved story with a bang after the first movie turned into one of the biggest movie adaptations of a Broadway show in history.