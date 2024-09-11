Where to Watch Friendship 2024 Movie: Theater & Streaming Status Details

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, Friendship, starring

Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, is seeking theatrical distribution.

Friendship is a comedy about a dull suburban father, Craig (Robinson), whose life turns wild after befriending his eccentric new neighbor, Brian (Rudd).

As Craig tries to impress Brian, a weatherman who plays in a punk band and explores sewers for fun, his desperate attempts at fitting in lead to chaos in his personal and social life.

Directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film is said to blend absurdity and heart, making it a standout comedy with cult-classic potential.

Will Friendship Release in Theaters or on Streaming?

Tim Robinson

Friendship debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8 as part of the Midnight Madness program. Friendship is seeking U.S. distribution in theaters, but there may be potential setbacks.

The film faces challenges securing U.S. distribution amidst a problematic landscape for theatrical releases, highlighted by fewer must-see films debuting at TIFF.

With fewer films being picked up for theaters and streaming platforms dominating the market, getting a comedy like Friendship into cinemas may prove tricky.

The film's ability to find an audience could depend on whether it opts for a traditional release or follows the growing trend of heading straight to digital platforms.

Fifth Season, the production company behind Friendship, has previously seen several of its films head to streaming platforms, though a few have secured limited theatrical releases.

For example, Tom Holland's 2021 film Cherry went straight to Apple TV+, but Jake Gyllenhaal's 2022 movie Ambulance was widely released in 3,412 theaters.

As of writing, it remains uncertain where and when Friendship will be distributed.

Given its positive reception, the film could be picked up quickly and released later this year or in 2025. However, it’s possible the process could take much longer.

Finn Wolfhard's Hell of a Summer premiered at TIFF 2023 but wasn't picked up until August 2024. With Neon now set to distribute it in 2025, it won't hit public theaters until nearly three years after filming.

In the case of Friendship, a distributor may find value in the film's big-name stars, leading to either a streaming or theatrical distribution in the near future.