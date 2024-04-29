Where to Watch Unsung Hero 2024 Movie - Theater & Streaming Details

Unsung Hero movie wallpaper

Now playing in theaters, here is all the available showtime information and potential streaming release date for Unsung Hero.

Unsung Hero is a faith-based drama co-directed by Richard Ramsey and Joel Smallbone, released on April 26 through Lionsgate distribution.

It follows the base on true events journey of Rebecca, Joel, and Luke Smallbone, members of For King & Country, as they pursue their path to becoming Christian recording artists. 

How To Watch Unsung Hero in Theaters

Unsung Hero movie poster
Unsung Hero

Unsung Hero is now playing in theaters in the U.S. and Canada, opening as the second-highest-grossing film at the April 26-28 box office at an estimated $7.7 million domestically.

Opening on 2,832 screens, Unsung Hero is also the biggest opening for a faith-based film this year, beating out the likes of The Chosen: Season 4, Cabrini, and Ordinary Angels. 

With its second week underway, Unsung Hero is primed to be profitable given its reported $6 million budget.

Here is a look at the showtime and ticket information for those wanting to see the book-to-film adaptation:

The following is a link for Cineplex theater showtimes in Canada:

For those looking to take a large group, possibly for a church event, below is a link to book big parties:

Can I Stream Unsung Hero Online?

Although a streaming release for Unsung Hero has not been announced, Lionsgate partnered with Peacock for streaming distribution. 

This deal means all Lionsgate films (from 2022) will be accessible for streaming on the NBCUniversal platform starting this year.

This raises the possibility of Unsung Hero appearing on the service in the future, but it will take a while for it to land on Peacock.

Currently, Lionsgate's films follow a distribution pattern where they first appear on Starz and then transition to Peacock after 18 months (Pay Two Period).

For example, John Wick: Chapter 4 reached Starz on September 15, 2023, 175 days after its March 24 opening.

Similarly, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, released in theaters on April 28, took 166 days to reach Starz after its online release on June 6. 

This means that Unsung Hero will likely be available to stream on Starz this September or October. It won't be available on Peacock until at least late 2025 or early 2026.

Unsung Hero is now playing in theaters.

