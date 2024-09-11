LEGO Reveals First-Ever Wednesday Netflix Set

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, LEGO logo

LEGO is about to give fans their first opportunity to dive into the world of Netflix's Wednesday in brick form.

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday finally started filming for Season 2 in May as the wait for new episodes from Netflix's Addams Family spin-off continues.

While the release date for the next set of episodes is still unknown, fans have plenty of collectible merchandise to enjoy, and there is more on the way soon.

LEGO's First Set For Netflix's Wednesday Series Unveiled

A Greek LEGO Certified store shared a look at the first-ever LEGO sets inspired by Netflix's Wednesday series, which is filming for Season 2.

The top of Nevermore Tower is highlighted in its own set as LEGO fans get to build the structure for Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair's joint dorm room.

Wednesday & Enids Dorm Room LEGO set inspired by Wednesday series with castle, tower, and figurines for Wednesday characters
LEGO

The set includes the full structure for the top of the tower, along with the balcony outside Wednesday and Enid's room. That balcony is memorable in Season 1 for being the location where Wednesday had her epic cello scene, which fans can expect more of in Season 2.

Wednesday & Enids Dorm Room LEGO set inspired by Wednesday series with castle, tower, and figurines for Wednesday characters
LEGO

Along with the outside of the dorm room, builders get to develop the inside as well, complete with Enid's colorful decor and Wednesday's all-black getup.

backside of Wednesday & Enids Dorm Room LEGO set inspired by Wednesday series with castle, tower, and figurines for Wednesday characters
LEGO

This set also comes with four LEGO figurines. Two of them embody Wednesday (one in her black school robes and the other in her black school dance dress), and the others are for Enid (one in a pink-and-white ensemble with blonde hair and the other in an all-white outfit with pink hair).

LEGO figurines for Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair
LEGO

Another separate set puts Wednesday front and center in a set called "Wednesday Addams Figure." A buildable Wednesday figure is seen on a dark platform with a Nevermore Academy sign behind her.

Wednesday Addams Figure LEGO set
LEGO

The figurine allows fans to build Wednesday from the ground up with two different outfits, the same ones seen on the smaller figurines in the other set.

LEGO figurine for Wednesday Addams, Build & Rebuild
LEGO

A closer look at this set shows leaves and plants hanging off the pillars under the signs along with a variety of other darkly colored props from the series.

LEGO Build & Rebuild set featuring Wednesday Addams
LEGO

Along with Wednesday's Nevermore Academy outfit and her lacy school dance dress, each figure has its own unique hairstyle.

LEGO Wednesday figure
LEGO

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. As of writing, there is no confirmed release date for Season 2, although it is expected to debut in 2025.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Wednesday (Season 2)
Release Date
2025
Platform
Netflix
Actors
Emma Myers
Hunter Doohan
Jenna Ortega
Genres
Comedy
Drama
Horror
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING