LEGO Reveals First-Ever Wednesday Netflix Set

LEGO is about to give fans their first opportunity to dive into the world of Netflix's Wednesday in brick form.

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday finally started filming for Season 2 in May as the wait for new episodes from Netflix's Addams Family spin-off continues.

While the release date for the next set of episodes is still unknown, fans have plenty of collectible merchandise to enjoy, and there is more on the way soon.

LEGO's First Set For Netflix's Wednesday Series Unveiled

A Greek LEGO Certified store shared a look at the first-ever LEGO sets inspired by Netflix's Wednesday series, which is filming for Season 2.

The top of Nevermore Tower is highlighted in its own set as LEGO fans get to build the structure for Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair's joint dorm room.

LEGO

The set includes the full structure for the top of the tower, along with the balcony outside Wednesday and Enid's room. That balcony is memorable in Season 1 for being the location where Wednesday had her epic cello scene, which fans can expect more of in Season 2.

LEGO

Along with the outside of the dorm room, builders get to develop the inside as well, complete with Enid's colorful decor and Wednesday's all-black getup.

LEGO

This set also comes with four LEGO figurines. Two of them embody Wednesday (one in her black school robes and the other in her black school dance dress), and the others are for Enid (one in a pink-and-white ensemble with blonde hair and the other in an all-white outfit with pink hair).

LEGO

Another separate set puts Wednesday front and center in a set called "Wednesday Addams Figure." A buildable Wednesday figure is seen on a dark platform with a Nevermore Academy sign behind her.

LEGO

The figurine allows fans to build Wednesday from the ground up with two different outfits, the same ones seen on the smaller figurines in the other set.

LEGO

A closer look at this set shows leaves and plants hanging off the pillars under the signs along with a variety of other darkly colored props from the series.

LEGO

Along with Wednesday's Nevermore Academy outfit and her lacy school dance dress, each figure has its own unique hairstyle.

LEGO

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. As of writing, there is no confirmed release date for Season 2, although it is expected to debut in 2025.