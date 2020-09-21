WandaVision: Kat Dennings' Darcy Rumored To Play a Significant Role in Disney+ Series

Warning: This article contains some potential spoilers for WandaVision.

One of the bigger rumors circulating WandaVision was that it would take inspiration for one of its subplots from John Byrne's West Coast Avengers "Vision Quest." More specifically, inspiration from the story beginning in issue #42 of Byrne's run when Vision goes missing. Wanda looks for him, but discovers that he was taken by a multinational group called Vigilance, stripped to his metal frame, and with all of his data gone, left with no memories of Wanda.

More information regarding this subplot has been revealed in a new report from a Marvel insider, pointing to Darcy Lewis having a part to play in Vision's recovery.

According to insider Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse, Darcy's role in WandaVision has finally been made a bit clearer. Sources told Charles that when Vision is reassembled and brought back online, he discovers that his memories aren't fully intact, including his death at the hands of Wanda (and Thanos).

Due to this lapse in memory, someone has to be there to fill in the blanks for Vision, and that person will be Darcy Lewis.

"When Vision finally finds himself humpty-dumptied back together again, much like in the Vision Quest arc, he finds his memories are not intact; in fact, he has absolutely no recollection of his demise at the hands of Wanda (nor, apparently much of the time following the work done on him by Shuri) and it falls on the shoulders of Kat Denning’s Darcy to fill in the blanks."

Charles goes on to describe a very out-of-context scene that will happen between Darcy and Vision, with her informing Vision about the "tragic circumstances" of his death at the hands of Wanda:

"We don’t quite know how Darcy and Vision end up crossing paths but we’ve heard from sources that Darcy ends up being a key figure in getting Vision back on his feet. One scene described to us has Darcy informing a very confused Vision of the tragic circumstances of his death. And so whatever series of events that have transpired since the last time we saw her, Darcy somehow ends up working on piecing the Vision back together again."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Nearly a year after Darcy Lewis was officially announced to return to the MCU in WandaVision, fans finally have a bit more context for her being in the show. While it is good to finally find out Darcy's purpose in WandaVision, there are still a lot of questions about why she's working with S.W.O.R.D. to recover and reconstruct Vision's body.

The last time audiences saw Darcy was in Thor: The Dark World, in which she was previously a political science student and intern to Jane Foster. She had no prior relationship with Vision or any of the heroes besides Thor, who's presumably off-world at this point. It is, again, odd why she's involved in this situation instead of Jane Foster or Erik Selvig. Fans even managed to see Darcy is the most recent WandaVision trailer walking alongside several S.W.O.R.D. agents.

There is also the question of when and how Darcy would be speaking to Vision when fans see him in the trailer already being confronted by his death. Does Vision escape this reality that Wanda has seemingly created? Does Darcy enter it and avoid getting ejected like Monica in the trailer?

Darcy Lewis' role in WandaVision has been given more clarification, but the circumstances of her being alongside S.W.O.R.D. are still a mystery.