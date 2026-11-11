VisionQuest Finale Introduces Virgil Horton, The MCU’s 7th Original Marvel Villain

Marvel Studios officially introduced its seventh original Disney+ villain in VisionQuest, and he has a familiar face. Marvel Studios' strategy has always been mixing direct comic-book adaptations with original characters created specifically for the MCU, and this shift worked most of the time as it elevated the franchise. Some of the most notable original creations include villains like Raza from Iron Man (who also later returned in VisionQuest) and Iron Man 3's Trevor Slattery, before expanding the list in the Multiverse Saga by adding General Dreykov, Xu Wenwu, and many more.

The practice became more prominent when Marvel shifted its storytelling on the small screen, introducing several memorable foes like Miss Minutes and Sylvie. This strategy gave Marvel Television the freedom to create threats tailored to each show's tone and story without being constrained by existing lore.

VisionQuest is no stranger to this approach, as it continues the tradition with the confirmation of the identity of its mystery villain. The show's finale pulled back the curtain on the mystery client who hired Paladin to take Vision. As it turned out, this shadowy figure, who has Ultron's face, is none other than Virgil Horton, a descendant of Phineas Horton.

Marvel Television

Virgil Horton is the seventh major original villain introduced in a Marvel Studios Disney+ series. This big bad is created entirely for VisionQuest and has no counterpart in the comics.

The finale revealed that he is operating from the old Horton Manor, pulling the strings from behind to obtain Vision and Jocasta, and being driven by his connection to the foundational AI and synthezoid lineage that began with his family (believing that it is his birthright to retrieve them).

Every Original MCU Villain Introduced on Disney+

Tyler Hayward

Marvel Television

WandaVision introduced Josh Stamberg's Tyler Hayward, the acting director of SWORD during the Westview anomaly. While he initially presented himself as a by-the-book federal official coordinating the response to Wanda Maximoff's Hex, his true agenda surfaced when the series revealed that he wanted Vision's body as a weapon.

As it turned out, Hayward had Vision's corpse recovered from the Avengers: Infinity War fiasco and had him rebuilt as White Vision. He then programmed the synthezoid to eliminate Wanda and Hex-Vision, authorizing deadly force against innocent civilians inside the Hex. Hayward was eventually arrested at the end of WandaVision, and he hasn't been seen in the MCU since then.

Interestingly, Hayward has no direct counterpart in the comics. The MCU villain was created specifically for WandaVision as a grounded antagonist whose actions directly set up the White Vision storyline that carried over into the main premise of VisionQuest. Hayward's ruthlessness and selfish actions positioned him as one of the early dangerous villains from the MCU's Disney+ corner.

Miss Minutes

Marvel Television

Loki featured the debut of Tara Strong's Miss Minutes, the TVA's mascot and AI interface designed by He Who Remains. She was portrayed as a friendly face for the organization, only for the series to pull back the curtain on her true intentions and loyalty.

Loki Season 2 unleashed Miss Minutes' full descent into villainy, becoming an active antagonist after she partnered with Ravonna Renslayer to try to seize control of the TVA. The villain's increasingly unhinged loyalty to He Who Remains grew even more disturbing even after his death.

Miss Minutes is an entirely original character from the Loki series. No comic character matched her design and personality. That said, she stood out as one of the memorable original threats Marvel has introduced on Disney+, mainly anchored by her evolution from TVA mascot to a genuinely creepy schemer.

Sylvie

Marvel Television

Another original Disney+ villain introduced in Loki is Sophia DiMartino's Sylvie. She is a Loki Variant who was pruned from her timeline as a child by the TVA and spent years surviving in apocalypses while plotting the organization's destruction.

Sylvie's villain arc ended in Season 1 after stabbing He Who Remains at the Citadel at the End of Time, an act that ultimately unleashed the Multiverse and became the catalyst for the larger Multiverse Saga.

While a character named Sylvie Lushton exists in Marvel Comics, the MCU's Sylvie is deemed an original creation with a completely different history, motivation, and relationship to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Sylvie's actions made her a central antagonist for much of Season 1 and later transformed her into an actual hero in the show's sophomore run.

Najma

Marvel Television

Najma (Nimra Bucha) served as the leader of the Clandestines in Ms. Marvel. In MCU lore, the Clandestines are exiles from the Noor Dimension.

Part of her goals in the Iman Vellani-led series is to find and approach Kamala Khan under the guise of a connection to her great-grandmother Aisha. The facade broke when Kamala refused to help them open the Veil between dimensions, leading to her heel turn and her descent into the main big bad.

The fact that Najma was willing to risk Earth's destruction to return home made her completely evil, but she somehow redeemed herself in the end after she sacrificed herself to seal the Veil, passing her powers to her son, Kamran. While the Clandestines as a concept drew loosely from older Marvel Comics, Najma herself was created for the show and has no direct comics counterpart.

Todd Phelps

Marvel Television

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially introduced Todd Phelps (Jon Bas) as one of the show's primary villains, causing trouble against Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters. While he was initially presented as a wealthy and obnoxious client of Walters, the Marvel Studios-produced series revealed he was the mastermind behind Intelligencia, the misogynistic online harassment network targeting She-Hulk.

Part of his modus operandi includes coordinating doxxing, leaking private footage of Walters, and stealing a sample of her blood. The finale showed the peak of Phelps' villainy after he injected himself with a synthesized Hulk blood that allowed him to transform into a version of Hulk.

Although Intelligencia exists in Marvel Comics as a group of villainous geniuses, Todd Phelps is an original character solely written for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Gravik

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion introduced Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik as a radicalized Skrull general who believed humanity had broken its promises to the Skrull refugees and decided to seize Earth by force. Gravik spearheaded the gradual attack by infiltrating governments, orchestrating bombing incidents, and overseeing the Super-Skrull program that harvests DNA from past Avengers battles to create super-powered Skrulls.

Gravik was ultimately defeated by Emilia Clarke's G'iah in the show's divisive finale. In Marvel Comics, Gravik has no direct counterpart, and he was created for Secret Invasion to serve as the show's primary big bad. Still, Gravik's bravado, combined with his military strategy and ideological conviction, made him a standout MCU villain on Disney+.