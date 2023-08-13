Marvel Announces Vin Diesel's MCU Return After Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The voice of Groot in the MCU, Vin Diesel, confirmed his return following the conclusion of Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3.

James Gunn concluded his Guardians of the Galaxy journey in May, closing the chapter on the beloved group but leaving the door open for future adventures.

A few of note would be Drax and Nebula on Knowhere, Gamora as a Ravager, the return of the Legendary Star-Lord, and a next-gen Guardians team featuring Adam Warlock, Cosmo the Space Dog, and Phyla.

Vin Diesel Returning as Groot

I Am Groot Season 2 is premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 6, confirming Vin Diesel's return to the character.

This follows the conclusion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which assembled a new team, this time featuring Alpha Groot.

Diesel previously teased a future Groot story, specifically mentioning "the return to Planet X" while speaking with ComicBook:

"If you’re talking to [Marvel Studios boss Kevin] Feige on Saturday, you can ask him about the Groot story that he’s excited about; the return to Planet X.”

After celebrating the first season of I Am Groot, Diesel added in an Instagram caption that "No wonder Marvel wants to make the Planet X movie:"

"So my niece called me and said… thank you uncle Vin for making I Am Groot, haha… the shorts written and directed by the talented Kristin Lepore. It was a blast making, but it’s also a blast watching it with my angels. No wonder Marvel wants to make the Planet X movie. All love. #FloraColossi #AlphaGroot #PlanetX"

What Is Groot's Future in the MCU?

Vin Diesel has been voicing Groot since 2014 through his various shapes, sizes, and ages. While there's been a lot of fun to be had with Baby Groot, it was nice to get back to the deep, Diesel voice in Guardians 3.

A Planet X movie or Disney+ project could be something fans are drawn to, especially if Marvel is looking to future storytelling with members of the Guardians.

In the comics, Groot originates from Planet X, the central hub of the branch worlds where Flora Colossi reside.

Don't let this be confusing with another Marvel Planet X comic book, focusing on Magneto, the New X-Men, and a tragic Jean Gray ending.

The fact that Vol. 3 left the door wide open for future Groot stories should be all the evidence fans needs to anticipate a project beyond I Am Groot will happen, especially with Vin Diesel being on board.

I Am Groot Season 2 arrives Wednesday, September 6.