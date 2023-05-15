Vin Diesel Explains Groot’s Confusing Ending Scene In Guardians 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Vin Diesel recently addressed confusion that fans had with Groot's conclusion in the MCU threequel's emotional ending.

Guardians 3 brought one of the most emotional endings of any MCU movie in history as the classic team of Guardians all went their separate ways, specifically bringing a new bit of character development for Diesel's "Swole Groot."

Before they split up, fans saw a moment of understanding for Zoe Saldana's Gamora as she appeared to understand Groot for the first time, all before Groot clearly told his teammates "I love you guys."

This was one of a number of drastic changes for Groot as he grew into an adult, although his newfound audible connection with the team brought a bit of confusion after only hearing the plant-based hero say "I Am Groot" for all but one of his lines over the years.

Groot Ending Explained by Guardians 3 Star

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Vin Diesel discussed Groot's "I love you, guys" line that fans heard at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, explaining some of the confusion behind it.

When asked how special it was to record that line for Groot, he called it "a testament to the ten years of loyalty" that fans have felt for the hero since he was introduced in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

He also highlighted the patience that Marvel had "to have people wait that long for," celebrating how special the moment truly was for him:

"You know, just... on that front, it was very cool because it meant that the audience is now able to understand the vernacular, the language of this Flora colossus, and that’s a testament to the ten years of loyalty which we’ve been so blessed with, right? In this franchise with the Groot character and patience to have people wait that long for… ten years of someone just saying three monosyllabic words. But, like everything alive, with patience and dedication."

Director/writer James Gunn also explained the ending of Groot's story in Vol. 3, confirming that Groot's "I love you, guys" line is meant to indicate the audience understands him and is being welcomed into the Guardians family.

Guardians 3 Gives Vin Diesel New Family Moment

While Vin Diesel looks to continue his run of family moments this summer with the release of Fast X, Guardians 3 brings in a whole new set of loved ones with viewers now able to understand Groot's unique language.

Bringing Groot into the MCU was unquestionably a risk due to the fact that he only ever said three words, meaning that fans could potentially have no idea what he was actually talking about at any given moment.

But over the years, he became an instant favorite for viewers, especially as he was seen evolving through his numerous stages of growth. And considering how Guardians 3 was meant to be the final story for this version of the team, it seems only fitting that Vin Diesel felt so blessed for the fans to be brought into his on-screen family in that manner.

Now, with Groot set to be part of the new team of Guardians that was introduced in the mid-credits scene, many will be curious to see if and where he pops up again.

Whether his true dialogue is heard again the way it was in this moment is still a mystery, but regardless of what happened, it only added to the emotion that was conveyed through this heartfelt final adventure.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters worldwide.