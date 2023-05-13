Fast X Reviews: Critics Share Mixed First Reactions

Following the first worldwide screening of the tenth Fast & Furious movie, Fast X, critics shared widely mixed reactions to what they saw.

Before the official summer blockbuster season brings a new round of thrilling movies, Fast & Furious 10 will continue the story’s incredible 22-year run on the big screen behind both veterans and new faces alike.

The Incredible Hulk’s Louis Leterrier is in the director’s seat for this muscle-car-filled epic, adding his own stamp to the franchise with both this movie and 2025’s Fast & Furious 11.

But with mixed reviews from critics over the years, even as the movies continue to excel at the box office, what is the initial verdict on the Fast family's latest globetrotting adventure?

Fast & Furious 10 First Reviews from Critics

Universal

Critics shared their initial spoiler-free reactions after the world premiere event for Universal Pictures' Fast X, which debuts in theaters worldwide on Friday, May 19.

Gizmondo's Germain Lussier held nothing back on Fast & Furious 10, calling it "the worst Fast yet" but also praising Jason Momoa's "God-Level" performance on screen:

"'Fast X' is the worst 'Fast' yet. Yes, including [insert your least fave here]. The action is fun but it's the 1st film to not up the ante from the last one & the trademark notion of 'Family' is an afterthought. But! Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission."

Insider's Kristen Acuna teased "the most shocking ending of the franchise" coming in this new movie, admitting it wasn't perfect but also comparing it to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War in scale:

"Caught "Fast X' last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its 'Infinity War.'

Forbes' Simon Thompson also highlighted Momoa's villain for adding "a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor" to the franchise but called the rest "ludicrousness" while noting that it's exactly what fans expect to see:

"'Fast X' belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting?"

Momoa got even more praise from Cinema Blend's Eric Eisenberg, calling him the reason that the series is "back on track" and describing the whole movie as "a win:"

"'Fast X' gets the 'Fast & Furious series back on track,' and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made 'Fate Of The Furious' and 'F9' feel stale, it's a win."

Will Fast & Furious 10 Live Up to Standards?

Many are at expecting Fast & Furious 10 to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, especially after F9 shocked the world with a $726.2 million haul smack-dab in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2021.

With a star-studded cast that features Oscar-winner Brie Larson alongside Vin Diesel and John Cena, amongst others, fans will be in for another wildly emotional adventure filled with stakes, speed, and unbelievable action.

The cast and crew seem to have had a blast developing this new sequel for its release, which Universal is hoping will translate into a movie that will land well with the fanbase even after such mixed reactions from critics.

And with rumors that this could actually be the first of three movies closing out the trilogy instead of only two, it's clear that the Fast family will be a regular presence in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

Fast X debuts in theaters worldwide on Friday, May 19.