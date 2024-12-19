Here's Why Vanessa Had to Leave The Ultimatum Season 3

Here's the truth behind why Vanessa left Netflix's The Ultimatum Season 3 early.

Netflix premiered The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 on December 4, 2024, with episodes released weekly through December 18.

Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series explored a dramatic relationship experiment where couples faced a critical decision: marry their current partner or break up for good.

Participants began by splitting from their significant other and entering trial marriages with new partners to test the strength of their original relationships.

For someone to go on this series, a certain style of personality has to be present, like Scotty Lewis from The Ultimatum Season 3. However, one contestant is drawing attention for the wrong reasons, as Vanessa left the show before it ended.

Why Did Vanessa Leave The Ultimatum Season 3?

In Episode 4 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3, Vanessa and her original partner, Dave, abruptly exited the show, citing personal concerns.

Vanessa later revealed feeling "really hesitant" (via Buzzfeed) to participate from the outset, as neither she nor Dave had any interest in exploring relationships with others.

Paired with Nick after ranking poorly on the other men's lists, Vanessa initially believed they had formed a genuine friendship, saying, "We really did have this true friendship. There were a lot of connections on many different, like, levels where we had a lot in common, or so it seemed."

However, her perception shifted after moving in with Nick, whom she accused of being "manipulative" and untruthful.

She alleged he created a "false sense of connection" by sharing misleading information and discussing sensitive matters off-camera. Vanessa also described the situation as "extremely concerning," accusing Nick of daily substance abuse, which he has denied.

Vanessa explained that while she shared her concerns with Dave and production, her decision to leave was solely her own, and she felt dismissed by producers.

To potentially some viewers' surprise, Vanessa and Dave are still going strong and recently got engaged.

Reflecting on their journey, the couple shared with Netflix's Tudum that the experience helped them "fall even deeper in love" through "frequent heavy and emotional conversations" that strengthened their bond.

Since the show, they’ve purchased a home together and made significant career moves, further solidifying their future as a couple.

The Ultimatum Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.