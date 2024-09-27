Zack Snyder is hopeful that his Twilight of the Gods series will get a Season 2.

The new adult animated series from the Man of Steel filmmaker and Netflix tells the tale of a half-human, half-Jötunn named Sigrid who seeks revenge on the Norse god Thor for ruining her wedding day.

Twilight of the Gods is steeped in connections to Norse Mythology, yet again showing off Snyder's passion for bringing these larger-than-life stories to the screen (after work on titles like the 300 and his various DC Comics titles).

Twilight of the Gods

In the wake of Twilight of the Gods' debut, creator Zack Snyder has been outspoken in saying he is ready to do a Season 2.

Since the show's release on the platform, the renowned filmmaker has brought up his enthusiasm for revisiting Twilight of the Gods' Norse world in future stories on multiple occasions.

In a conversation with Inverse, Snyder called working on Season 1 "an incredibly satisfying experience," saying that he would be "happy" to come back for a potential second season:

"This was an incredibly satisfying experience and fun to do. Happy to do it again if there’s a want there."

He reiterated this sentiment in some comments to Entertainment Weekly, where the Rebel Moon filmmaker posited, "We really were trying to craft it so that there was room to grow," teasing there is some potential for future stories if they are given the green light:

"We really were trying to craft it so that there was room to grow, but at the same time, we really wanted to have this season be satisfying and interesting. We have that on the back burner, but you got to have a good first season."

No Season 2 has been officially announced by either Snyder or Netflix, but that is not to say either party has not planned for any potential follow-up somewhere down the line.

Snyder himself has revealed he has a "massive roadmap" for the franchise and "know[s] exactly what will happen" (via JoBlo):

"Yes, there’s a massive roadmap. We know exactly what will happen. It’s just a matter of seeing if there’s an appetite for it."

How Likely Is Twilight of the Gods Season 2?

The future of Twilight of the Gods, and Snyder's work at Netflix for that matter, remains a massive question mark coming off the back of Season 1.

Twilight of the Gods' first season has been met with a middling response from critics.

The show has certainly not lit the world on fire critically (sitting at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes). But it is by far not the worst project Snyder has released in his partnership with the streaming giant.

Zack Snyder just recently released director's cuts of both of his Netflix-exclusive Rebel Moon movies. These films, director's cut or not, have been the subject of much critique since their debut on the service.

Rebel Moon's bad reviews are just the latest knock against the filmmaker in his quest to regain the goodwill he had coming off of projects like 300 and the Dawn of the Dead remake.

All things considered, Netflix's patience with Snyder may be wearing thin. Reports have noted that a recently planned sequel to the Twilight of the Gods showrunner's Army of the Dead franchise was quietly canceled at the streamer.

This, along with rumors that Netflix may abandon the Rebel Moon name now that the R-rated director's cuts are out, could all play into the future of Twilight of the Gods.

Ultimately, whether Twilight of the Gods gets a Season 2 will come down to how it does from a viewership perspective.

In its first week, the show failed to break Netflix's global top 10 list for English TV series. It could still prove to be a success though. That top 10 only accounted for three days that the Snyder-created animated series was actually on the service.

Meaning as the series gets further out from its initial debut fans will get a clearer picture of whether a Season 2 will happen or not.

Seeing as the series is animated and, thus, seemingly has a lower bottom line than some of Snyder's bigger-budget live-action projects, the bar of what is deemed a success may be lower for Twilight of the Gods than some other titles on the streamer.

Twilight of the Gods is now streaming on Netflix.