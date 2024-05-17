Here's When Tulsa King Season 2's Release Expected to Happen

A new expectation has been set for when Season 2 of Tulsa King will release on Paramount+.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone as ex-Mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi establishing criminal operations in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The series, renewed for a second season after an early theater release in October 2022, follows Dwight as he navigates building his empire, forming alliances, and facing personal and family challenges while contending with law enforcement and rival gangs.

When Will Tulsa King Season 2 Release?

Paramount+

Season 2 production began for Tulsa King at the beginning of April, giving fans an idea of when it will be released.

Filming for Tulsa King Season 1 spanned approximately six months, concluding at the end of August 2022, as confirmed by Sylvester Stallone's Instagram post celebrating the conclusion.

The series debuted over two months after wrapping filming, premiering on November 13, 2022.

This makes the gap about eight to nine months between the commencement of filming for Tulsa King and its premiere on Paramount+.

Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan, who has several ongoing series. Here's a look at his other start of production to release timelines:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Started filming in October 2022; premiered in November 2023 (11 months)

- Started filming in October 2022; premiered in November 2023 (11 months) Special Ops: Lioness - Started filming in September 2022; premiered in July 2023 (10 months)

- Started filming in September 2022; premiered in July 2023 (10 months) 1923 - Started filming in August 2022; premiered in December 2022 (four months)

Based on this information, viewers can expect Tulsa King Season 2 to be released in late 2024 or early 2025 on Paramount+.

What Will Happen in Tulsa King Season 2?

Season 2 of Tulsa King will have to address the dramatic Season 1 finale cliffhanger, where Dwight is betrayed by his love interest, Stacy Beale, leading to his apprehension by authorities.

Stallone is set to return as the series lead alongside Andrea Savage and other familiar faces.

Dwight will likely face multiple adversaries in Season 2, including Chickie, the new head of the Invernizzi family seeking revenge for Dwight's actions.

The emergence of Chickie as a formidable antagonist promises to heighten the tension as Dwight defends his empire against new threats.

Many more official Tulsa King Season 2 story details will be revealed later this year.

Tulsa King Season 1 is streaming exclusively on Paramount+.