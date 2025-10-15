Tulsa King Season 3 Reveals What Happened to Armand Is Not Good With This 1 Clue

Tulsa King Season 3 may have already revealed what happened to Armand Truisi (Max Casella), and based on one prevailing theory, it's not good. Armand is one of Dwight Manfredi's longtime acquaintances. Tulsa King Season 2 saw Armand's life unravel after his marriage went downhill due to his involvement with Manfredi's shady business and his worsening alcoholism.

Armand betrayed Dwight in Season 2 by leaking information to his rival, Cal Thresher (Neil McDonough), in exchange for addressing his financial woes. However, his alliance with Thresher backfired, and he lost his family and his job because he did not keep his personal issues in check. While Armand did try to steal $500,0000 from Manfredi's crew, he eventually returned the money and begged Dwight for forgiveness.

While Dwight still had animosity toward Armand, he gave him a chance by spearheading the trap to lure Season 2 big bad Jackie Ming into an unexpected ambush at Margaret's ranch. With Ming dead, the Season 2 finale confirmed that Armand is reinstated to Dwight's crew, with a clean slate ahead of him in his road to redemption. However, Armand is nowhere to be found in Tulsa King Season 3.

What Happened to Armand In Tulsa King Season 3 May Be Linked to Musso

Tulsa King Season 3 has yet to include Armand in its new plot involving a fresh rivalry with Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), and his absence was only addressed in Episode 3. Season 3 saw Dwight Manfredi being forced into an alliance with FBI Special Agent Musso (Kevin Pollak) as revenge for killing his informant, Ripple, 25 years ago. Musso, admittedly, held a grudge against Manfredi because his informant's death "tanked about two years of field work" and left him with a dead case.

Fast-forward to the present day. Musso forced Manfredi into their unlikely partnership, and he had no choice but to follow because the FBI's investigation would put his crew in jeopardy. For some reason, Musso knew every detail about Manfredi's operation, leaving many to wonder how he had access to that information.

Tulsa King Season 3, Episode 3 finally provided an update about Armand, with Dwight pointing out to his crew that Armand is "on his way to the Rockies (Colorado)" to be with his family. However, this wasn't the case because his wife, Clara, visited Joanne Manfredi to tell her he didn't show up in Colorado to meet their kids as planned, and he wasn't answering his phone.

Meanwhile, Special Agent Musso mysteriously mentioned Armand to Dwight during their road trip, noting that he's got files on everyone in his crew. Musso then mocked Dwight by stating that he has no idea where Armand is, seemingly implying that he knows something about Armand's whereabouts.

According to a fan theory from Reddit, Musso's mockery of Dwight involving Armand's disappearance highly suggests that Armand is under the Witness Security Program (WITSEC). This clue from Episode 3 explains why no one can find Armand in Tulsa King Season 3 and how Musso has access to every detail of Manfredi's operation in Tulsa and his history in New York.

With Armand potentially under WITSEC, this is not good for Dwight and his crew because it jeopardizes everything they worked hard for since the FBI is tracking down their every move. There are a myriad of repercussions here, but the final nail in the coffin is RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges against Dwight and his crew, essentially shutting down their organization and placing them behind bars.

Armand's WITSEC status could also be exploited by Dwight's rivals as an advantage, but many would agree that getting out of this messy legal situation is obstacle number one for Manfredi's crew. If anything, all of this is essentially part of Special Agent Musso's plan for revenge against Dwight.

How Dwight Can Get Out of the Armand Dilemma (Theory)

Tulsa King Season 3 has yet to bring back Armand, meaning that he could either be in the WITSEC program under Musso or dead. The secrecy surrounding Armand's fate has been a lingering plot thread, and many expect it to pay off at some point in the latter half of the season.

With the odds stacked against Dwight and his crew due to the FBI's looming presence and Jeremiah Dunmire's empire slowly reigning on their parade, Armand could be the downfall of Manfredi and his crew or their saving grace.

While Armand's location is unknown, Dwight could pin down his whereabouts when he eventually confirms his WITSEC status. He could use his connections in New York (aka the Invernizzi family or Quiet Ray) to learn more about how to infiltrate the facility holding him.

Blackmailing a low-level marshal could be the way to get to Armand and possibly break him out. After retrieving Armand, killing Musso would be another option, essentially tying up loose ends for Dwight and his crew.

There is also a chance that Armand is dead, and Musso could be using his disappearance as leverage for Dwight.

