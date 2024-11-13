A recent episode of General Hospital put the fate of Robert Scorpio actor Tristan Rogers in question for the long-running soap opera's future.

General Hospital has seen more than its fair share of exit scares in 2024—unsurprisingly so, considering its more than 60-year run on the air.

One of General Hospital's younger stars, Jophielle Love (Violet), also appeared ready to vacate the series for her own reasons, seemingly ending her time on the show as she explores other Hollywood ventures.

Is Robert Scorpio Leaving GH?

Tristan Rogers

Tristan Rogers has embodied the Robert Scorpio character on General Hospital on and off since 1980. He's held several important positions in the show's story, including as Port Charles' district attorney and a former police commissioner.

While some of the cast deal with Sam McCall's death (leading to Kelly Monaco's General Hospital exit), Robert's place on the show is a little more precarious.

He discusses the sudden upheaval in his life with Diane, who tells him that she knows he is in love with Holly rather than her. He disputes this, but Holly still plans to leave Port Charles and disappear.

Holly talks to Anna about this, and Anna tells her she needs to be honest with Robert about leaving. She tries to do this by heading to his office, but she doesn't find him there, so she writes him a letter explaining herself.

When Holly arrives at the airfield, she sees Robert and other members of the Scorpio family there looking for her. He tells her he does not want to miss any more time together and leaves the airfield with her.

He also mentions that this will be a "round trip ticket," seemingly leaving his exit open-ended and allowing him to return. As of writing, there is no official word on whether Rogers' time on the show is over.

Tristan Rogers Health Rumors: Is the Actor Sick?

Rumors online indicate that Tristan Rogers' General Hospital exit may be tied to a health scare for the actor. Some fans speculated he either had a stroke or Bell's palsy due to the way part of his face looks partially paralyzed.

Officially, there have been no reports that Rogers is in poor health.

Important to note is that his stints on the show have always been somewhat irregular, as Rogers has been seen missing one or more seasons at a time. He is currently in the middle of a consistent run on General Hospital that started in 2018.

It could be as simple as this: Rogers, who is 78 years old, has worked on this series for the better part of four decades. Considering those factors, seeing him decide to vacate and take some time off would not be surprising.

However, all things considered, fans will have to wait to see if Robert Scorpio returns to Port Charles anytime soon.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET.

