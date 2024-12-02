Tracker Season 2 Episode 8 Guide: Cast, Guest Stars, Plot, Images & More

Tracker Season 2, Episode 8 presents an all-hands-on-deck situation for Colter and his team as they race against time to find a person who was initially presumed dead but is still alive.

Directed by Ken Olin, the new episode, "The Night Movers," brings Colter face to face with one of his most unique cases yet while his white whale case receives a much needed progress.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 8 premiered on CBS on December 1.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 8’s Guest Stars & Cast Members

Freda Foh Shen - Barbie Lee

Freda Foh Shen

Freda Foh Shen joins the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 8 as Barbie Lee, a woman whom Colter interrogates as part of his investigation to find Lucas Jones.

The actress has over 100 credits, with roles in 9-1-1, The Company You Keep, and Elementary.

Michael Taylor - Lucas Jones

Michael Taylor

Michael Taylor is part of Tracker Season 2, Episode 8's cast as Lucas Jones, a tech enthusiast who is presumed dead years ago.

However, his sister thinks that he is still alive and she tasks Colter to find him to prove once and for all that he faked his death.

Taylor has credits in The CW's The Flash, Firefly Lane, and The Good Doctor.

Floriana Lima - Camille Picket

Floriana Lima

Floriana Lima is back as part of the cast of Tracker Season 2 as Camille Picket, a woman from Colter's past whom he is romantically entangled with.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 1 revealed that Camille's sister, Gina Picket, had gone missing years ago, and Colter has yet to find her. Colter promised Camille that he will do anything to bring her sister home, which is why this case has been haunting him ever since.

Camille returns in Season 2, Episode 8 to tell Colter to stop looking for Gina, and it appears that he will still convince her to continue looking.

Lima previously appeared as a cast member of Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2.

The actress also starred in Supergirl, The Punisher, and A Million Little Things.

Jolie Jenkins - Detective Goodman

Jolie Jenkins

Jolie Jenkins guest stars as Detective Goodman, the lead investigator who reluctantly works alongside Colter during his search for Lucas.

Jenkins is best known for her roles in Alexa & Katie, One Day at a Time, The Really Loud House, and The X-Files.

Here are Tracker Season 2's main cast members who returned in Episode 3:

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Tracker Season 2 Episode 8 Plot Details

It's Time to Move On

Justin Hartley & Floriana Lima

Tracker Season 2, Episode 8 begins with Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) reuniting with Camille Picket to give her an update about her missing sister, Gina. It seems that Camille had given up all hope to find her, but Colter appears to have a new lead.

To recap, Episode 6 unveiled that Colter asked for a favor from a retired Tacoma police officer named Keaton (Brent Sexton who guest stars in Tracker Season 2, Episode 6) to check on possible leads about Gina Picket's case, acknowledging the fact that he might need a second set of eyes to look into the case.

However, it looks like Camille is ready to move on, realizing that all the leads are a dead end despite Colter's determination to solve it.

A Missing Dead Brother?!?

Justin Hartley

After Camille leaves, Colter gets interrupted by a phone call from Velma (Abby McEnany), asking him to look into a new case.

Velma tells him that a graphic designer from San Francisco is looking for his missing brother, Lucas Jones, and the reward to find him is $15,000.

There is a catch, though. It turns out that the brother is not missing. He's dead.

Colter Seeks Bobby's Assistance

Eric Graise

During his investigation, Colter asks Bobby (Eric Graise), his tech guy, to look into the case after visiting the hospital where the client's mother is admitted.

The client tells Colter that he believes that Lucas visited his mother according to the hospital's log, considering that the handwriting of the visitor is similar to Lucas'.

Bobby first asks if there is any surveillance footage from the hospital that can help them track down who the visitor really is, but Colter says there are no cameras at the nurse's station and no video of who they believe as Lucas coming in and out of the premises.

Bobby then looks into Lucas' former employer, Big Byte Computer Repairs, to learn more about his work history, and his digging translates into more notable findings.

It is revealed that the place was broken into two days ago, which was the same day Lucas' sister claims that her brother supposedly visited the hospital.

This evidence is enough reason for Colter to do some more digging on his end, and he strongly thinks that Lucas is indeed alive. It looks like a much bigger conspiracy is at play here.

After this episode, Tracker will be on a midseason break, and the show will return on CBS on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can still watch the first eight episodes of Tracker Season 2 on Paramount+.