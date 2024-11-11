Tracker Season 2, Episode 5 enters unexpected territory as Colter Shaw and his team experience the supernatural.

"Preternatural" gives Colter a brand-new challenge as he takes on a job to find a missing teenage girl who has alleged ties to the supernatural.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 5 premiered on CBS on November 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Season 2 Episode 5

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley headlines the cast of Tracker Season 2 as rewards seeker Colter Shaw who finds missing people for the right price.

In "Preternatural," Colter is tasked to find a missing 16-year-old girl who is accused of being a witch. The only problem is the reward money is only $5,000, meaning that he and his team won't break even if he decides to take it.

Despite that, Colter agrees to take it, thanks to some convincing from Velma.

Hartley has over 40 credits, which is bannered by his memorable roles as Oliver Queen in Smallville, Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene returns as Reenie Greene, Colter's lawyer friend, in Tracker Season 2, Episode 5.

After an eventful team up with Colter as part of the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 4, Reenie returns to provide comfort to Velma after reminiscing about her difficult past when she was raised alone by her sister.

Rene is best known for her roles as Detective Kara Lee in Stumptown, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

Tracker star Eric Graise reprises his role as Bobby Exley in the CBS series, Colter's hacker friend who utilizes his tech expertise to help him with his cases.

In Season 2, Episode 5, Colter seeks Bobby's assistance in hacking a government website to gain access to a lead tied to the job.

Graise has credits in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and The Tomorrow War.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

At the center of one of the major storylines of Tracker Season 2, Episode 5 is Abby McEnany's Velma Bruin, Colter's assistant who was able to came across the case of the teenage girl in a message board online.

Velma convinces Colter to take on the job despite the low reward money because she tells him that she feels connected to the case and the girl's parents are already dead and her brother is the only family she's got.

Some of Velma's backstory is unraveled in the episode after she opens up to Reenie about the fact that her sister was the one who raised her after her mother was institutionalized when she was 12.

McEnany is best known for playing Abby in Work in Progress, BD in And Just Like That..., and Roz in Sheryl Still Single.

Cameron Fuller - Travis McCannis

Cameron Fuller

Cameron Fuller guest stars in Tracker Season 2, Episode 5 as Travis McCannis, a guy whom Colter appears to interrogate during his investigation behind the missing teenage girl.

Fuller's most recognizable role is playing Nathan in over 35 episodes of Zatima. The actor also starred in Shameless, Lethal Weapon, and Here We Are.

Steve Bacic - Gideon

Steve Bacic

Steve Bacic joins the world of Tracker Season 2 as Gideon, a brute force who comes face to face with Colter during his search.

Bacic has over 170 credits to his name, with memorable roles as Telemachus Rhade in Andromeda, Wes in Virgin River, and Daniel West in Nancy's Drew.

Grayson Wells - Barn Guard

Grayson Wells

Appearing as a barn guard in Tracker Season 2, Episode 5 is newcomer Grayson Wells.

Tracker is Well's first major on-screen acting credit.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET and stream simultaneously on Paramount+.

