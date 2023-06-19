Marvel Announces Tony Stark's New Marriage to Major X-Men Superhero

According to a new announcement, Tony Stark, the one and only Iron Man, is set to marry an X-Men superhero in an upcoming issue of his own comic series.

The hero's current ongoing comic series has followed the iconic character as he loses everything—including his company, now known as Stark Unlimited.

It was all orchestrated by a powerful villain named Feilong, who is searching for what he calls "a worthy nemesis." The cosmically powerful villain is known to be an emerging leader of the mutant hate group Orchis and was first introduced in 2021's X-Men #1.

This makes sense, given that part of his plans includes using Stark technology to make new ground-breaking Iron Man-based Sentinels.

Turns out that the future of this storyline is somehow going to lead to Iron Man tying the knot with someone most would never expect.

Tony Stark Is Marrying Emma Frost

Marvel just announced the wedding of Tony Stark and Emma Frost in the comics.

The reveal from IGN showcases the imagery of the big moment across connecting covers for X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10. The two-issue storyline is being billed as a crossover event and hits shelves this coming September.

Marvel

Writer Gerry Duggan agreed that "neither seems like the marrying type," but he also added how "life can change quickly:"

"Neither seems like the marrying type. Why this works, and how this works, and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out! They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly."

So, Why Are These Two Getting Married?

This isn't the first time Tony Stark has popped the question in recent years.

In Christopher Cantwell's Iron Man #20, the iconic hero popped the question to Patsy Walker's Hellcat. Sadly for him, it didn't work out, as her previous experiences with marriage led her to say no to Tony's proposal.

But why pop the question again so soon?

Well, Emma Frost was introduced into the current Iron Man comic run in issue #5 when Tony came to Krakoa (the mutant safe haven) looking for more information on Feilong, who is a mutual problem. Past that, however, she isn't very involved in the run's current story.

So what in the world would lead to the two getting married? Well, it seems that the marriage likely won't be a genuine one—but rather a political event or maneuver against Feilong and his new company, Stark Unlimited.

After all, Iron Man Sentinels are not something the X-Men want to see roaming around Earth.