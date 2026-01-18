Tom Holland Is Destined to Make Box Office History In 2026

2026 will see Tom Holland grace theaters with starring roles in three summer blockbusters, which could see him make box office history. Holland shot to stardom in 2016 when he debuted as the MCU's Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. The 29-year-old British star has gone on to star in his Spider-Man trilogy and two Avengers movies, with more superhero antics on the way.

Many know Holland best for his time as Spider-Man, but his career-making role has propelled him into the Hollywood A-list and earned him other major parts. Outside his Marvel Studios career, Holland has played leading roles in Uncharted, Onward, Cherry, The Crowded Room, Chaos Walking, and The Devil All the Time.

Tom Holland Set for Massive Year in 2026

Tom Holland may make box office history this summer by becoming the first actor to have top-two billing in two billion-dollar movies in the same year.

While Holland would be the first actor to receive top-two billing in two billion-dollar earners in a single year, two of his MCU co-stars did something similar with two major (albeit not both top-two-billed) roles back in 2018.

In 2018, Pratt led the way for over $3.3 billion thanks to Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Boseman took almost $3.4 billion between the MCU ensemble and his superhero solo outing, Black Panther.

Holland previously had a big year thanks to the MCU in 2019 when he appeared in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which totaled $3.9 billion at the worldwide box office. However, as Holland only had a minor role in Endgame's final act, that achievement was a far lesser one.

Of course, the modern box office is a volatile thing, and either of his much-anticipated summer blockbusters could overperform or underperform. Still, most expect both of Holland's 2026 releases to enter the three-comma club.

The Odyssey (July 17, 2026)

Universal Pictures

Tom Holland is getting yet another big break in 2026 that could launch him into the realm of auteur movies and awards competition. The Spider-Man star will play a leading role in The Odyssey from Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, based on the story of the Greek hero Odysseus and a poem by Homer.

The A-lister will play Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon's Odysseus and Anne Hathaway's Penelope, who embarks on a journey around the world to find his father after the Trojan war. Some of the blockbuster's other stars include Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Reports have the movie's budget stretching as high as $250 million (higher than Nolan's previous budgets). After Oppenheimer brought in just shy of $1 billion, expectations are high for its box office to bring 10-figure returns.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

Marvel Studios

After years of waiting since Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker will finally swing back to theaters in July 2026. Despite seemingly dropping back from Multiversal shenanigans to a more street-level story, hype is running high for the wall-crawler's theatrical comeback.

While Holland looks to be missing out on December's Avengers: Doomsday, another beloved Spider-Man will reportedly fill the void before the MCU's current web-slinger takes on a bigger role next year in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Brand New Day will undoubtedly struggle to replicate the record-breaking success of No Way Home, which was fueled by viral hype. But, much like Far From Home, it will be released near a new Avengers movie, and it could turn over something similar to that with a box office gross of around $1.2 billion.

Currently, the British sensation is scheduled to play major roles in two major blockbusters releasing just two weeks apart this summer, as The Odyssey bows on July 17 and Spider-Man 4 follows on July 31.

One has to wonder if the two billion-dollar potential earners releasing so close together with three major overlapping stars (Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal) could prove confusing for audiences.

All of Tom Holland's Other Upcoming Movies

On top of his two 2026 blockbusters, Holland has many more movies in the pipeline, including an expected role in May 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars (where he could reunite with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man) and more wall-crawler sequels.

The actor will also rejoin his other Sony franchise in the coming years in Uncharted 2, alongside Mark Wahlberg, who confirmed a sequel script has been written.

Wonka director Paul King is developing a biopic about the 20th-century dancer and actor Fred Astaire in which Holland will play the leading role. The filmmaker confirmed to ComicBook in February 2024 that they were "working on a script," which will presumably be filmed after the actor's blockbuster commitments.

Holland will be teaming up with Elvis star Austin Butler for American Speed, based on the true story of the three race car-driving Whittington brothers, two of whom were involved in a scandal involving their funding (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The Hollywood sensation will also get in front of cameras for Jason Bateman in The Partner, an adaptation of a John Grisham novel, written by The Imitation Game scribe Graham Moore and directed by the Ozark star.

The British actor's personal life will also see some major developments in the coming years following his engagement to Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. That said, a report from People stated the Marvel couple "won't rush the wedding," likely due to their busy careers with multiple major roles set for the coming years.

Zendaya will also enjoy a big year in 2026 and beyond as she returns for Spider-Man 4, joins her fiancé in The Odyssey, graces HBO screens once more in Euphoria Season 3, and takes a trip back to Arrakis for Dune 3.