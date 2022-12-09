Tom Hiddleston Shares His 'Love' for Chris Hemsworth In Heartfelt Tribute

Loki's Tom Hiddleston has congratulated Thor's Chris Hemsworth in a tribute video.

On February 17, 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to launch Phase 5 of the MCU. And while Marvel Studios has introduced an impressive number of new characters in recent years, Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Chris Hemsworth's Thor are still going strong.

The two actors first made their MCU debut in 2011's Thor; and after a number of sequels and cameos, Hiddleston's God of Mischief starred in his own hit series on Disney+ with Season 2 set to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's fourth Thor solo movie premiered back in July.

While both of their recent MCU projects didn't include one another, the belief is that a reunion is on the way.

But in the meantime, Hiddleston has found a way to support his on-screen brother in real life, while also acknowledging their onscreen personas.

Loki's Tom Hiddleston Congratulates Thor's Chris Hemsworth

To commemorate Chris Hemsworth receiving the ACCTA Trailblazer Award, Tom Hiddleston recorded a touching tribute to his cinematic brother, saying, "my love to you" and "for Asgard" as he raised a prop Mjölnir:

"Chris, congratulations on your trailblazer award. Absolutely amazing. You so deserve it. My goodness, you've done so much. You've achieved so much in the time since we met in 2009. And, since then, I'm struggling to think of a thing you haven't done. It makes me so happy to think of you getting this award. My best to you, my love to you, and it would be remiss if I didn't say, 'For Asgard'."

The ACCTA Trailblazer Award was awarded to Hemsworth by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts for inspiring others in the industry through his achievements, abilities, and success.

Hiddleston's video can be seen below:

How Long Until a Hiddleston & Hemsworth Reunion?

This isn't the only award Chris Hemsworth has received recently.

The actor took home the win for Best Male Movie Star of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards, beating out Top Gun: Maverick's Tom Cruise as well as fellow MCU star, Chris Pratt, from Jurassic World Dominion.

It's also worth noting that Tom Hiddleston wasn't the only member of the Marvel family to acknowledge Hemsworth's Trailblazer Award.

Russell Crowe, who played Zeus alongside Hemsworth in Thor 4, presented the actor with the award as the president of the AACTA.

While it's great to see Marvel stars encouraging one another in their successes, fans are still eager to see Thor and Loki reunite once more, especially considering Loki's turn from troubled villain to antihero or hero on Disney+.

Whether that will be Loki Season 2 or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars remains to be seen.

But hopefully, audiences won't have to wait too much longer for that Asgardian family reunion.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream on Disney+; Season 2 of Loki arrives on Disney in Summer 2023.