TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Movie Gets Imminent Online Release Date (Official)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): Mutant Mayhem is coming home as its online release date was officially revealed.

The latest TMNT adventure has proven successful for Paramount, sitting at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and earning the title of the best-reviewed wide-release movie of the summer blockbuster season.

In the lead-up to Mutant Mayhem's theatrical debut, it was revealed the animated epic would only just be the start for this new Turtles universe, with a sequel announced as well as at least two seasons of a streaming series.

Despite all these accolades, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem has had a slow uptake at the box office, earning a lean $121 million worldwide after about a month at theaters.

When Will TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Release Online?

Paramount

After just under a month in theaters, the online release date for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem was unveiled.

The animated Turtles adventure will hit premium-video-on-demand (PVOD) storefronts on Tuesday, September 5 (Paramount confirmed via WhenToStream).

This online release date comes a mere 34 days after the film hit theaters on August 2, with no official confirmation of the film's Paramount+ streaming release.

For comparison, Paramount's other summer 2023 blockbuster, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, was made available for digital purchase on July 11.

This PVOD release came just 32 days after the last Transformers film hit the big screen in early June, meaning Turtles' release date seems to be par for the course regarding Paramount titles.

Some speculated that Mutant Mayhem's critical acclaim would have led to a longer theatrical window for the film, but that does not seem to be the case.

When Will Mutant Mayhem Stream on Paramount+?

Seeing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem come to PVOD platforms will have fans itching to know when these heroes in a half-shell will come to Paramount's streamer, Paramount+.

An official streaming release has yet to be announced, but one is almost surely on the horizon.

While some studios have opted to have some distance between their films' digital and streaming releases, it has varied from movie to movie when it comes to Paramount.

The studio's latest release, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, came to the service only 46 days after its theatrical debut.

This is significantly shorter than some of the studio's other tentpole releases with Paramount's 80 for Brady and Babylon waiting 60 days to hit Paramount+.

That means Mutant Mayhem could come to the service as early as two weeks after its digital release (i.e. the week of September 26) or as late as a month later, waiting until sometime around October 11.

With the film's physical release rumored to be coming in October, Paramount could possibly opt to hold TMNT's streaming release to coincide with that.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is playing in theaters worldwide.