DanTDM's Special Minecraft Movie Cameo Revealed

A lot of audiences may have missed DanTDM's sneaky scene in A Minecraft Movie.

DanTDM Minecraft

It's true, YouTuber DanTDM does make a cameo in A Minecraft Movie, but the appearance may leave some disappointed.

DanTDM, whose real name is Daniel Robert Middleton, is a British YouTuber best known for his engaging Minecraft gameplay videos, which helped launch his channel to global fame. He's built a massive fanbase through content centered on Minecraft adventures, mods, and storytelling. 

With 29.2 million subscribers, his channel broke the Guinness World Record for "Most views for a dedicated Minecraft video channel" in 2016.

Where Is DanTDM In Minecraft Movie? Scene Explained

DanTDM makes a brief but fun cameo in A Minecraft Movie during a key early scene set at a quirky storage auction. 

The moment features Jason Momoa's character, Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, bidding on the contents of a mysterious storage unit that once belonged to Steve (Jack Black).

DanTDM, wearing a black cowboy hat and holding a small notepad, silently bids $600 on the unit, but ultimately loses out when Garrison offers $900 and wins. The YouTuber has no speaking lines, but his appearance is a nod to longtime Minecraft fans familiar with his contributions to the game's popularity.

He posted on Instagram, celebrating his cameo appearance, teasing his followers, "See if you can spot us when you go see it:"

"I’M IN THE MINECRAFT MOVIE with this lovely bunch. See if you can spot us when you go see it. Had a great time at the world premiere today. This has been the hardest secret to keep."

The auction itself turns out to be a major turning point, as it leads Garrison to discover the powerful Orb of Dominance and the Earth Crystal among Steve’s belongings

These items soon propel him into an adventure that spans the Overworld and the Nether. DanTDM's cameo is short, but it adds an Easter egg-style delight for viewers in the know, potentially adding to the excessive cheering in theaters.

A Minecraft Movie is currently playing in theaters.

