Was That Aphmau in the Minecraft Movie?

35-year-old American YouTuber Jessica Bravura, aka Aphmau, has amassed over 23.4 million subscribers and 25.8 billion views since starting her gaming channel in August 2012. Much of her fame comes thanks to her Minecraft content, which has become a hot topic lately thanks to A Minecraft Movie's release.

Aphmau has a unique style of content where she doesn't simply play Minecraft but rather uses it as a vehicle for in-game role-playing and storytelling.

Aphmau

For those wondering whether Aphmau appears in A Minecraft Movie, the answer is yes; however, she is only on screen for a few seconds and has no dialogue.

Just shortly into the Minecraft blockbuster, when Jason Momoa's Garbage Man is bidding on the storage lot where he finds the Orb of Dominance, Aphmau is among the crowd of bidders alongside other popular YouTubers (more on them later).

The cameos from Aphmau and other Minecrafters were just one of many moments that sent A Minecraft Movie viewers into a frenzy of applause on opening weekend.

Speculation that Aphmau and other Minecraft YouTubers would appear in the 2025 blockbuster began in March 2024. This kickstarted as various creators posted about taking a trip to New Zealand, where A Minecraft Movie was filming then.

Aphmau took to Instagram during the trip over a year ago to say she "got to visit Hobbiton," sharing a picture outside a Hobbit home from The Lord of the Rings, which can be visited on walking set tours in New Zealand:

"Got to visit Hobbiton! Such a fun trip to New Zealand with [DanTDM, LDShadowLady, Mumbo Jumbo, and Valkyrae]! Such awesome folks! Need to take more pics with ya next time, Rae!"

The popular YouTuber confirmed on Instagram, while sharing photos from the premiere, that she was "so honored to be making a background cameo" in A Minecraft Movie in late March this year, just days before it hit theaters:

"Secrets out! I’m in THE Minecraft Movie! I’m so honored to be making a background cameo appearance with some lovely Minecraft legends! Let me know if y’all see us!"

YouTubers In Minecraft Movie

Aphmau wasn't the only Minecraft creator to appear at the auction, perhaps the biggest was a special cameo from DanTDM. The YouTuber has been a staple of the blocky gaming community since 2012, amassing over 29 million subscribers and 20 billion views across his 3751 videos (at the time of writing).

Also featured in the scene were Mumbo Jumbo and LDShadowLady, who currently hold 9.54 and 7.34 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

While Aphmau, DanTDM, LDShadowLady, and Mumbo Jumbo all made their way into A Minecraft Movie, the only other YouTuber present on the trip, Valkyrae, was suspiciously absent when the video game adaptation hit theaters.

Last year, in a video interview with JasonTheWeen, Valkyrae revealed her cameo in A Minecraft Movie and called out Jason Momoa for her "worst celebrity or streamer experience." She claimed to have seen the Garbage Man actor "mistreat" crew and get "really mad at them" for making mistakes.

Following that, Valkyrae's cameo was cut by the time A Minecraft Movie was released, while her fellow creators were still included. The popular streamer addressed her absence on Twitch, saying she would "much rather not have that 30 seconds than be sued," and it "could have been so much worse:"