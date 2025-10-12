'Thunderbolts' Robbed Fans of an Incredible Winter Soldier Moment (Photos)

New concept art revealed that Thunderbolts* robbed fans of an incredible Winter Soldier moment. Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes returned in the 2025 MCU blockbuster, joining yet another super-powered team, this time on the New Avengers/Thunderbolts. He did so, as he often has as of late, with his signature leather jacket and vibranium arm, but he could have looked a whole lot different.

The Thunderbolts* official artbook (as shared online by YouTuber The Artbook Collector) revealed there were once plans to bring back elements of Bucky Barnes' classic Winter Soldier look in the 2025 big-screen adventure. While other characters in the franchise have harkened back to their classic looks over the years, Bucky has not donned the Winter Soldier armor since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios

However, these new concept pieces tease that the Winter Soldier look was once in the cards for the Thunderbolts movie.

Marvel Studios

These concepts teased a black mask once again, which was incorporated into Bucky's on-screen look for the film, something the character had not worn since his days as the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios

These tactical face coverings were mixed with the character's modern, toned-down leather jacket look that was ultimately seen in the final movie.

Marvel Studios

The art book included a few different variations on the Winter Soldier mask look, some with goggles included (like the original Winter Soldier costume) and others looking more like a 'nose and down' respirator.

Marvel Studios

One unused costume design took things further into the character's sleeper agent history, featuring an all-black ensemble from head to toe.

Marvel Studios

These would have given fans a moment of redemption for the Winter Soldier, specifically, seeing Sebastian Stan's MCU character get his moment in the sun donning (at least parts of) the costume that he had come to revile.

Marvel Studios

The Winter Soldier debuted in the 2014 Captain America movie, donning his name. He arrived on the MCU scene wearing a tactical vest, an ominous black mask, and goggles, which these Thunderbolts* concepts are trying to honor in some way.

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* is streaming on Disney+. The Jake Schreier-directed MCU epic follows a team of misfit heroes led by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, all deemed expendable by the U.S. Government. The movie saw a less-than-stellar box office return but has seemingly caught fire in its time on streaming.

Will We Ever See the OG Winter Soldier Again in the MCU?

These unused Thunderbolts* concept pieces are the closest fans have gotten to the return of the original Winter Soldier look in the MCU yet.

Bucky Barnes has not donned the Winter Soldier mask since breaking out from his HYDRA programming and joining the Avengers. One can assume this is because the character has seemingly left that part of his life in the past and does not want to look back.

This is a justifiable move from Bucky. The character lost most of his memory, killed dozens of people, and was dubbed an international war criminal. So, it makes sense that he would want to turn the page.

However, what better form of redemption for the character than having him embrace his former quote/unquote villain persona with a new on-screen outfit?

There have been rumors of costume upgrades for some characters in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, so perhaps that will be the place fans finally get the Winter Soldier moment they crave.