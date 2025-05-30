Thunderbolts' Sentry Costume Almost Looked Very Different (Photos)

Thunderbolts*'s Sentry nearly had a major visual difference from his final costume, according to newly released early concept art from artist Constantine Sekeris. The final design was an incredible adaptation of the character, but it was almost an even more perfect visual counterpart to his villainous alter-ego, Void.



Sentry, Marvel's newest 'most powerful hero', almost had glowing gold fists according to newly released early exploratory concept art. John Staub's epic final costume design is one of the MCU's best adaptations yet, almost as bright and powerful as the dangerous Void is dark. One key difference between the original art and the final form, however, would have made Sentry an even clearer light counterpart to Void's darkness than the design we ultimately saw in the film.

Sentry Nearly Had Glowing Gold Fists

In a new Instagram post, artist Constantine Sekeris posted an early exploratory version of Marvel's newest, most powerful hero. There are a few small differences from the final version that made it to the screen, but one difference stands out among the rest.

Early exploratory art designed Sentry with glowing fists, a very viable interpretation of the powerful comic hero. A direct comparison of this initial mock-up and the final approved design reveals the extent of changes for the final costume seen in Thunderbolts*.

Sentry's gauntlets, pants, and cape are almost identical between versions beyond small color differences, with the upper body portion of the costume sporting a cleaner look with fewer dark lines in the final iteration. In the latter, Sentry's logo sports a tighter 'S' as well.

The final costume design is closer to modern comic Sentry portrayals, minus the final choice of a gold-leaning rather than yellow-hued design. Glowing fists would have exemplified Sentry as the heroic counterpart to the character's darker half, The Void, manifesting as a jet black Lewis Pullman-shaped absence.

His hands aren't surrounded by a dark glow, but he does emanate a growing shadow that envelops New York. Having literal light spread from Sentry's fists or being would make him an even cleaner opposite to his frightening, villainous form. Given that this is the first appearance of Sentry, Bob doesn't yet have control over his powers, and there are several powers we haven't seen, it's still possible that Sentry might glow in some future appearance.