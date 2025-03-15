Here's When The Way Home Season 4's Release Is Now Expected

With its third season having come and gone, The Way Home Season 4's release prospects are clearer.

Since its debut in 2023, the time-travelling Hallmark drama has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on the network. The series follows three generations of the same family of women who learn more about each other after discovering a mysterious force that can send them back in time.

Season 3 saw the return of the Landry family, as its lovable cast of characters reckoned with the consequences of fiddling with time and what it could mean for the future they are trying to get back to.

When Is The Way Home Season 4 Going To Be Released?

Hallmark

The Way Home was officially renewed for Season 4, along with an anticipated release year from the network.

Days before the show's Season 3 finale (which aired on Friday, March 7), Hallmark announced a fourth season was in the works and is expected to be released sometime in 2026—via Deadline. However, any release specifics beyond that have not yet been disclosed.

Previous seasons of the hit series have had a fairly tight turnaround, though, potentially hinting that Season 4 may come sooner rather than later.

Season 2 was filmed from August to December 2023 and released just over six months after production began in late January 2024.

Season 3 followed a similar filming-to-release window, with production starting in August 2024 before (again) hitting Hallmark in the following January.

That means, if past production schedules are to be believed, The Way Home Season 4 can likely be expected to be released sometime in early 2026, possibly as soon as January.

What To Expect From The Way Home Season 4

It looks as though it will not be a long wait for The Way Home Season 4, which is a good thing for fans following the shocking events of Season 3.

The latest batch of The Way Home episodes delved into some exciting new storybeats for the series, including the shocking twist of fate of Spencer MacPherson's Jacob (read more about The Way Home Season 3 Jacob twist here).

However, nothing could have prepared audiences for what was to come in the Season 3 finale. This season-closer included the reveal that David Webster's Elliot was the baby teased at the beginning of the season and the introduction of a new time traveler in Vaughan Murrae's Casey.

After some thought Casey was a time-travelling child of Sadie Laflamme-Snow's Alice, the Season 3 finale confirmed that they are not, leaving her identity as a major hanging thread heading into Season 4. And that feels like the most logical place for this next batch of episodes to go.

Speaking with TV Insider in the wake of the Season 3 finale, showrunner Alexandra Clarke teased Season 4, admitting, "I think we can safely say [it will answer] the Casey of it all:"

"I don’t want to be beholden to anything. I think we can safely say that the Casey of it all — their identity, their story — the curtain will be pulled back on that in a bigger way next season for sure. I think the other lingering questions about Sam or the letters or all the things we let hang at the end of this year, they will be addressed, no question about it. We are very aware of the questions we left unanswered at the end of Season 3 going into Season 4, and I hope that our viewers trust us enough to know that we will 100 percent address ’em all."

What that means remains to be seen, but fans can be assured that answers are coming when The Way Home eventually returns for Season 4.

The Way Home Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Hallmark+.