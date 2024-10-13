Here's When The Way Home Season 3 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Fans now have an idea of when The Way Home Season 3 will premiere.

First released in 2023, The Way Home, starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, is the Hallmark Channel's time-traveling drama that follows three generations of Landry women and an integral mystery.

Following Hallmark's confirmation of a 2025 release window, new expectations for when Season 3 could debut have emerged.

When Will The Way Home Season 3 Release?

Hallmark

Listings for The Way Home's assistant directors and production assistants state work begins on November 15, 2024, indicating that filming is set to wrap early to mid-November.

For reference, production for Season 2 spanned August 2023 to December 5, 2023 before ultimately premiering on January 21, 2024.

If Season 3 follows Season 2's release strategy, new episodes of The Way Home will likely debut in late January or early February 2025.

An early 2025 release, particularly in January, would maintain the show's tradition as Season 1 premiered on January 15, 2023, and Season 2 dropped on January 21, 2024.

What To Expect From The Way Home Season 3

Star Sadie Laflamme-Snow shared her hopes for The Way Home Season 3, including her interest in continuing to explore "those rules" about the pond that sends people back in time

"Hopefully, in another season to keep exploring what those rules are, and who can go where, and how much of it is like the pond deciding, because we learned the show the pond decides where you go. So, is it also only allowing certain people at certain times? If Elliot tried another day, could he possibly go as well or does Dell know about the pond? All these things are questions that we'll see in the rest of the season and hopefully future as well.

At June 2024's ATX TV Festival, moderated by Variety, showrunner Alexandra Clarke confirmed Season 3 will have a time jump:

“We definitely can confirm that we do have to do a time jump, purely because of when we shoot. We left them, obviously, in November of 2024, and we’re going to be shooting in August. So yeah, we do have to, that’s just the nature of our show. We do have to jump."

Clarke compared the upcoming time jump to "how we started Season 2" but warned, "TBD on how much we do cheat things:"

"But TBD on how much we do cheat things and stay and pick up right where we left off, you know very similarly to how we started Season 2 and then jumped.”

If The Road Home is set to debut in January 2025, fans should hear more about Season 3 and its exact release date in the coming weeks.

Episodes of The Way Home are streaming on Hallmark+, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and other services.