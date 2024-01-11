The cast of Netflix's The Trust: A Game of Greed will be best friends or worst enemies in this new greed-themed reality series.

11 strangers enter the show's villa as winners already, each having an equal share of $250,000 USD. They will be allowed to share the money equally or vote people out to keep more for themselves.

The Trust: A Game of Greed was released on Netflix on January 10.

Full Cast of Netflix's The Trust: A Game of Greed

Brooke Baldwin (Host)

Brooke Baldwin is a former journalist for CNN from 2008 to 2021. The Atlanta native previously hosted CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin.

In 2015, Baldwin was a Peabody Award finalist after serving as host of a town hall for gun violence in Washington, D.C.

Contestants:

Tolú Ekundare

Instagram: @toluekundare

"This whole experience is about choosing yourself or choosing to share with others."

Tolú Ekundare is a 26-year-old marketing manager who revealed in the show's confessional that she will do everything she can to leave the villas with as much money as possible.

Given that she's an only child, Tolú admits that she's not a big fan of sharing, but she knows that it's a numbers game.

Julie Theis

Instagram: @julietheisofficial

"Money is a motivator to me. Like, I want something that says, 'I'm better than you.'"

Julie Theis is an up-and-coming entrepreneur who instantly pinpoints who has the alpha energy among her fellow contestants, noting that she, alongside Tolu and Winnie, has that caliber.

Theis' strategy is simple: become best friends with Winnie and Tolu and see if that bond will make her last long on the show.

Winnie Ileso

Instagram: @everythingwinnie_

"There is no team in my head anymore. It's me."

At the beginning of The Trust, 31-year-old bartender and image consultant specialist Winnie Ileso already shows her intentions of evicting someone from the villa to keep more of the money for herself.

Winnie has a strong personality yet is observant of her peers.

Outside of the reality series, Winnie makes content on social media based on her Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos that push her fashion and design to the forefront.

Simone Stewart

Instagram: @vsimonestewart

"I'm really just waiting to see what happens because I figure the right thing will happen."

Simone Stewart is an unemployed individual who enters the competition to win a huge chunk of cash for her plants.

Stewart is divorced from her husband, mentioning in Episode 2 that he left her for another woman.

In The Trust, other contestants like Jay and Julie see her as a threat, noting that she could be playing mind games with the rest of them.

Lindsey Anderson

Instagram: @the.lindsey.anderson

"A quarter of a million dollars is a lot of money for me. However, when you divide that by 11, that is not a lot of money to me."

Lindsey Anderson is open about her issues with her marriage outside of The Trust, even telling some of her peers about her personal life.

Still, Lindsey admits that her issues will not prevent her from winning the cash prize, and some have even claimed she is one of the strongest contestants in the show.

Brian Firebaugh

Instagram: @cattleguyofficial

"We can make a go at this and truly share this life-changing amount of money."

As a 42-year-old rancher, Brian Firebaugh knows how to live a peaceful life.

Firebaugh is part of the competition to earn some money to adopt a son from a foster care system alongside his wife, April.

He is hoping that he can trust the right people to achieve his goal.

Jake Chochoulous

Instagram: @jakechocholous

"Everyone wants to be richer, a buck happier. You know what I mean? But money doesn't make a person who they are."

Jake Chochoulous works as a military contractor and is a self-proclaimed leader of the group.

Chochoulous's announcing himself as the most intelligent person in one of the challenges offends the other contestants, making everyone see him as a threat.

Bryce Lee

Instagram: @itsbrycelee

"I think everyone is inherently good, and you have to choose to be bad."

Outside of The Trust, Bryce Lee is a competitive realtor from Kimber Lee Real Estate and an interior designer.

When he was 21, Bryce became a millionaire. While he didn't explicitly reveal this secret, he believes that many would say that he didn't deserve the cash prize since he is already rich:

"I'm a millionaire. What is the best way to dodge this question? I definitely can't fess up. Like everyone's gonna wanna get me out of this house."

Jay Patterson

Instagram: @jaypatterson2802

"I'm not your typical Grandma. I have a Harley, I do the drugs and the drinking."

Jay Patterson is a retired grandmother who had three divorces. While she is the oldest, Jay seems confident that she will last in the competition.

In an interview with The Topeka Capital-Journal in January 2024, Patterson opened up about joining the series and being surrounded by "young people:"

"I'm around a lot of young people because of comedy. So it’s not uncomfortable for me to be around the age group that I was with. But it might be uncomfortable for them to be around my age, you know, like I’m their mother or their grandmother, like get (rid of) grandma."

Juelz Morgan

Instagram: @juelz_morgan

"When people don't have money, desperation kicks in and it's not good."

Juelz Morgan is a police officer in real life, but he occasionally tells people he's a stripper since he believes "it's the ultimate icebreaker."

However, not telling his real profession ultimately backfires when he fails to gain the trust of the other contestants.

Gaspare Randazzo

Instagram: @standuprandazzo

"Of course, the money motivates everybody. Most things in this world are motivated by money."

Gaspare Randazzo works as a teacher and a stand-up comedian from New York who uses humor to escape intense situations. He is also a mainstay of The Social Study podcast.

Randazzo has a strong affiliation with everyone due to his charisma, but he is worried that he might trust the wrong person, which could eventually lead to his elimination.

The Trust: A Game of Greed is now streaming on Netflix.