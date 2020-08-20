The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Teases 'New Sides' of Harley Quinn

There's only a few more days to go until fans finally have answers to some burning questions about James Gunn's new movie The Suicide Squad. The movie is set to have a big presence at DC FanDome with all the cast in attendance to discuss the new take on the famous villain team.

So far, John Cena has praised James Gunn's work on the film and the star studded panel at DC FanDome this weekend already looks like it will be full of fun moments. Whether a trailer or some footage will be revealed remains to be seen at the panel, but The Suicide Squad cast is already promoting the event by answering some fan questions.

Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie answered a DC FanDome fan question asking how she enjoys playing the iconic role. Robbie teased that there would be some different sides to see of Harley in The Suicide Squad:

"I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I've done it I learn new things about her and this movie is no different. When Harley is put in a group with different people or a different place you're going to see different aspects come out of her personality depending on how she feels about these people or the things she's doing. So you'll get to see new sides of Harley, again. She's in a new group of people, a big group of people. It's insane, as always. "

The full video from DC FanDome can be seen below:

Can't have a DC celebration without Harley Freakin' Quinn ♦️ @MargotRobbie joins the action at #DCFanDome on August 22 to answer the questions fans submitted! https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y pic.twitter.com/1LKTKE8cBR — DC (@DCComics) August 20, 2020

This will be Margot Robbie's third performance as Harley Quinn. Robbie's portrayal of Quinn was easily one of the best parts of the first Suicide Squad which landed her the lead role in Birds of Prey. Seeing as Gunn's The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot/sequel of the original film, it remains to be seen how different the character of Harley Quinn will be in this movie.

Gunn is already drawing praise from the cast for his commitment to The Suicide Squad, and it's likely that under a different director, Robbie may take Harley Quinn in new directions. But, fans shouldn't worry as it sounds like Harley will still be as 'insane' as her previous iterations.

Many are wondering whether Birds of Prey will get a sequel considering it underperformed at the box office earlier this year. Robbie was an executive producer on the first film and has professed interest in doing a sequel, as has Black Canary actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell, but nothing has been confirmed by DC as of yet.