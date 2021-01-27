Official The Suicide Squad Images Show off Margot Robbie and Idris Elba

There still hasn't been a trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but the director has assured fans to be patient and that a trailer for the movie will arrive “in due time.” Thus far, fans have gotten an exciting sneak peek showing behind-the-scene footage at DC FanDome last year, along with another teaser introducing the huge cast of characters.

In that sneak peek, fans were properly introduced to Peacemaker played by John Cena, who described him as a “douchey Captain America.” Gunn says that he's “the guy that believes in peace at any cost” even if that peace is through horrific violence. As for another character, Idris Elba's Bloodsport was imprisoned for trying to shoot Superman with a Kryptonite bullet.

Some more footage has been released through an HBO Max trailer advertising all the movies launching on the service in 2021, with another released today showing even more footage from The Suicide Squad.

PEACEMAKER AND BLOODSPORT BUTT HEADS

The newest trailer from HBO Max shows off all the movies releasing on the service this year. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is featured with new footage, including a heated exchange between John Cena's Peacemaker and Idris Elba's Bloodsport. The latter of the two looks to be injured among destroyed concrete buildings in one shot.

From HBO Max

Another shot shows off the cast lined up walking towards the camera, but this time, it seems like Harley Quinn is eating something.

From HBO Max

Indeed, the next shot shows Harley eating an apple she either found in the jungle or stole from the Nazi prison they're infiltrating.

From HBO Max

Rick Flagg smirks at Harley, likely expecting these sorts of shenanigans from her after already having worked with her in David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

From HBO Max

Finally, fans are shown an actual scene in a familiar jungle, previously seen in multiple clips and sneak peeks, of Bloodsport reprimanding Peacemaker, likely doing something reckless.

From HBO Max

Bloodsport tells the super-soldier off, saying that “No one likes a show-off.” The agent of peace fires back, retorting “Unless what they're showing off is dope as...” before the trailer cuts off, likely on an expletive.

From HBO Max

The full teaser can be viewed below:

THE SUICIDE SQUAD'S CHARACTER DYNAMICS

One of the biggest appeals of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is its characters, especially the dynamic they share and how it helps flesh them out as characters, especially in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with characters like Rocket and Yondu. From this clip, it seems apparent that Peacemaker and Bloodsport will have an ongoing conflict with one another stemming from how they operate on the field.

It would make sense for an actor like Idris Elba to play the straight man role in this film to John Cena's hammier performance as the oxymoron that is Peacemaker, but there's no doubt that Gunn will flesh these characters out beyond these archetypes. It will be especially exhilarating to see how the rest of the Squad and actors bounce off one another since all fans have only really seen action and cool shots.