Dane Dehaan and Maika Monroe lead the cast of Hulu's 2024 horror hit, The Stranger.

The new film follows a rideshare driver whose life is endangered after a mysterious passenger gets in her car.

The premise may sound familiar, and that is because it is. The Stranger was first released as an original TV series on the now-defunct streaming service Quibi before being re-edited into a feature-length film for Hulu.

Every Main Actor & Character in Hulu's 2024 The Stranger Movie

Maika Monroe - Clare

Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe stars as Clare, a rideshare driver in Los Angeles who moved to Southern California and is using her new vocation to get to know the city she finds herself in.

After picking up Carl, a dangerous passenger who calls on Clare for a ride, her life is turned upside down as this new patron sends her on a 12-hour cat-and-mouse game across the City of Stars.

Monroe is best known for her role in the cult horror hit It Follows but has also appeared in blockbusters like Independence Day: Resurgence and The 5th Wave.

Dane DeHaan - Carl

Dane DeHaan

Dane DeHaan stars alongside Maika Monroe in The Stranger as Carl. While Carl starts out like any other Angeleno, hopping a ride from a mansion in the Hollywood hills, his true intentions are quickly revealed.

After getting in as a passenger of Clare's rideshare vehicle, he threatens his young driver, announcing that she picked him up from a crime scene where he had just murdered a family and is now on the run.

Fans may recognize DeHaan for playing Harry Osborne in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and for roles in Chronicle, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Oppenheimer.

Avan Jogia - JJ

Avan Jogia

When no one else believes Clare's precarious situation, JJ (played by Avan Jogia) is there to help the rideshare driver in peril.

JJ is Clare's only friend in her new surroundings of LA, but his devotion to the young woman might be the end of his as her bloodthirsty captor hopes to escape the night unscathed.

Jogia's previous credits include Zombieland: Double Tap, Shaft, and Tut.

Roxana Brusso - Captain Vasquez

Roxana Brusso

Roxana Brusso takes on the role of Captain Vasquez in The Stranger. Vasquez is a member of the LAPD police force, whom Clare gets in contact with throughout her night being held by Dane Dehaan's Carl.

While the police initially doubt the young rideshare driver is in danger, they are eventually pulled into Carl's cat-and-mouse game as they attempt to track the killer across L.A.

Brusso can also be seen in Touch and Cradle 2 the Grave.

Gita Reddy - Clare's Mom

Gita Reddy

Clare's Mom is played by veteran character actress Gita Reddy. Reddy's on-screen parent says goodbye to her daughter as she ventures to California to start a new life.

Reddy previously appeared in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, I Think You Should Leave, and Disney's Zootopia.

Muriel Minot - Lunatic

Muriel Minot

Muriel Minot plays the Lunatic, seen briefly in The Stranger. In her journey across Los Angeles, she crosses paths with the movie's central duo.

Minot also has roles in Don't Sleep, Changeling, and iCarly.

The Stranger is now streaming on Hulu.