Here's When Longlegs' Streaming Release Is Expected to Happen

As Longlegs kicks off its run in theaters, its potential streaming release plan should start to come into view.

Starring the likes of Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe (read more about Cage's Longlegs role here), this skin-crawling thriller has proven to be one of the surprise hits of the summer, earning the biggest opening weekend in Neon Cinema's history at over $22.6 million domestically (per Box Office Mojo).

The film sees Monroe take on the role of young FBI agent Lee Harker, as she begins to peel the layers back on a serial killer case that has long sat dormant. Throughout the investigation though, Harker realizes she is more connected to this string of killings than she ever could have imagined.

When Will Longlegs Come to Streaming?

Longlegs

Just like many of its recent titles, Neon Cinema's Longlegs could take quite some time to be released on streaming.

The film opened in theaters on Friday, July 12 to rave reviews, following a lengthy (and incredibly viral) marketing campaign.

No official streaming details have been made public about the Nicolas Cage-starring thriller, but the studio behind the horror film has been fairly consistent in its recent post-theatrical streaming release plans.

The first question to address is where the film will end up streaming when it does eventually come home.

Back in 2017, Neon signed a multi-year deal with Hulu. This partnership has seen all of the studio's new movies stream exclusively on the platform following their run on the big screen.

That means when Longlegs does come to streaming, it will do so on Hulu.

As for when it will be released on the platform, fans should be expecting quite the wait.

Typically new Neon movies have taken anywhere from 120 to 160 days to debut on Hulu following their theatrical release.

The studio's last movie to come to the platform was Michael Mann's Ferrari. The Adam Driver-led vehicular drama was released in theaters on December 25, 2023 and then would come to Hulu 151 days later on May 24, 2024.

Other recent titles from the studio have fallen right around that mark as well.

2023 movies from Neon, Infinity Pool, How To Blow Up a Pipeline, and Anatomy of a Fall, all took 129, 139, and 161 days respectively to arrive on Hulu.

Below is a list of recent Neon films and their theatrical-to-streaming windows:

Infinity Pool (129 days) Theatrical: January 27, 2023 Hulu: June 5, 2023

(129 days) How To Blow Up a Pipeline (139 days) Theatrical: April 7, 2023 Hulu: August 24, 2023

(139 days) Anatomy of a Fall (161 days) Theatrical: October 13, 2023 Hulu: March 22, 2024

(161 days) Ferrari (151 days) Theatrical: December 25, 2023 Hulu: May 24, 2024

(151 days)

Taking all that into account, one can assume the Longlegs streaming release will be sometime in late November or early December (around 150 days after it debuted in theaters).

There is also always the chance Neon moves that date up a tad to coincide with the Halloween season, giving fans something scary to watch during the spooky time of year.

However, given the success the film has already seen, an early release seems unlikely. Seeing as it has broken records for Neon in just one week, the movie could potentially have long legs (pun totally intended) at the box office.

If this were to happen, then its streaming release could be pushed slightly as the studio tries to extract every drop of juice out of the film's theatrical run that it can. This may see the movie instead debut later in December or perhaps January 2025 at the absolute latest.

Longlegs is now playing in theaters.

