Here's When Anora Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

With Anora now playing in theaters, eyes will start to turn toward its eventual streaming release date.

Starring Scream's Mikey Madison, Anora tells the story of Ani, a stripper who gets wrapped up in an epic love story with the son of a ruthless Russian oligarch.

The Sean Baker-directed drama, which earned the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 77th Annual Cannes International Film Festival, seems primed for awards glory, becoming one of the most critically celebrated movies of the year.

When Will Anora Be Released Online?

Anora

After months of waiting, Anora has now seen its wide release in theaters, setting it on the path to its online release and then eventually streaming.

The movie hit theaters in select cities starting on October 18 before going wide several weeks later starting on November 8.

No official online release date has been made public, but fans likely will not have to wait too long to enjoy the Mikey Madison-led drama at home.

Anora is the latest film from Neon (also known for 2024's Longlegs), meaning fans may be able to look at past releases from the studio for a hint at when the film may come to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) storefronts like Google Play or Apple TV.

Over the last year and change, Neon films have taken an average of 38 days between their theatrical debut and PVOD release. The longest of these came with last year's awards player, Anatomy of a Fall (71 days), and the shortest was the horror film Infinity Pool (19 days).

Given Anora's critical acclaim and the box office momentum that is building around the film thanks to positive word of mouth, it seems highly likely its post-theatrical release plan will mimic Anatomy of a Fall (see more on that film's ending here).

This would put its online debut somewhere around 65 or 70 after it first hit theater screens on October 18. That means Anora's PVOD release can likely be expected sometime in mid-December.

Here are five of Neon's most recent releases and their online release dates for comparison:

Infinity Pool (19 days) Theatrical: January 27, 2023 Online: February 14, 2023

(19 days) How To Blow Up a Pipeline (26 days) Theatrical: April 7, 2023 Online: May 2, 2023

(26 days) Anatomy of a Fall (71 days) Theatrical: October 13, 2023 Online: December 22, 2023

(71 days) Ferrari (30 days) Theatrical: December 25, 2023 Online: January 23, 2024

(30 days) Longlegs (43 days) Theatrical: July 12, 2024 Online: August 23, 2024

(43 days)

When Will Anora Come to Streaming?

As for when Anora will come to streaming, that is a different story.

Thanks to a continued partnership between Neon and Hulu, fans can expect the movie to stream exclusively on the Disney-owned platform when it does eventually come to streaming.

While it may be disappointing to those itching to stream Sean Baker's latest at home, fans should not expect a streaming release for Anora to happen any time soon.

Since 2023, the fastest a Neon movie has made the jump from the big screen to its streaming home on Hulu came with January 2023's Infinity Pool (one of the biggest hit horror movies of the era), which took a mere 129 days to hit the platform.

Since then, the theatrical-to-streaming window has ever-so-slowly started to grow. Last year's awards players from the studio, Anatomy of a Fall and Ferrari, took over 150 days to come to the platform.

This year's Longlegs still has not yet come to the service (after 127 days as of writing), with no news having been made public about when that may happen.

If Anora is the awards favorite critics have tapped it to be, then surely Neon will do everything it can to juice it for every dollar it can in theaters and on PVOD platforms before putting it up on streaming.

Because of this awards season momentum, a streaming release sometime in the wake of next year's Oscars ceremony feels like a pretty good bet, especially if it takes home some hardware on Hollywood's biggest night.

The 2025 Academy Awards are set to take place on March 2, 2025, 139 days after Anora's initial release. If Anora were to take as long as Anatomy of a Fall (161 days) to come to Hulu, then a streaming release in late March 2025 feels about right.

Here are five of Neon's most recent releases and their streaming release dates for comparison:

Infinity Pool (129 days) Theatrical: January 27, 2023 Hulu: June 5, 2023

(129 days) How To Blow Up a Pipeline (139 days) Theatrical: April 7, 2023 Hulu: August 24, 2023

(139 days) Anatomy of a Fall (161 days) Theatrical: October 13, 2023 Hulu: March 22, 2024

(161 days) Ferrari (151 days) Theatrical: December 25, 2023 Hulu: May 24, 2024

(151 days) Longlegs (Unknown) Theatrical: July 12, 2024 Hulu: Unreleased

(Unknown)

Anora is now playing in theaters.