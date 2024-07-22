A viral post on social media has people ravenous for the release of Jordan Peele's The People Under the Stairs remake.

Peele, one of the preeminent names in auteur-driven horror in the past decade or so, has long been attached to a new People Under the Stairs movie as studios across the industry try to acquire the Get Out and Nope filmmaker.

The People Under the Stairs was originally released in 1991 and was directed by horror legend Wes Craven. It follows a young boy and two criminals who break into the boy's landlord's home to find a terrible and gruesome secret.

When Will The People Under the Stairs Remake Release?

The People Under the Stairs remake dates back to 2020, when it was first reported that Jordan Peele would be the one to help bring it to life.

According to a report by Collider in 2020, Peele is set to produce the film via his Monkeypaw Productions company. The initial announcement noted that Peele may not direct or write the film as a player behind the scenes in a producing role.

Further news about the project was made public in 2023. Comic book writer and one of the creatives behind DC's Doom Patrol TV series and Amazon Prime Video's Night Sky, Ezra Claytan Daniels, will write the Peele-produced remake (via Deadline).

Nothing else was disclosed other than that it was still in early development.

That was the last time fans heard of the movie, and no release date has been locked down yet.

According to Monkeypaw Productions' official website, the movie is still undated and has no director.

Because of this, one can assume the movie is still a few years out. Even if it were to get significant updates imminently and start filming later this year, it seems unlikely it would be released anytime before late 2025 or 2026 at the earliest.

Who's Cast in The People Under the Stairs Remake?

With no director and the movie still early in its development, no casting information has been revealed for The People Under the Stairs.

As the pre-production process marches along, fans will learn more about what this remake's ensemble will begin to look like.

If the movie follows its source material, fans at least have some idea of what the big roles in the film will look like.

At its center, The People Under the Stairs will seemingly star a young actor as Poindexter "Fool" Williams, a Los Angeles teen who gets more than he bargained for when he breaks into his landlord's home.

Two adult actors will join Fool as Leroy and Spenser, thieves who help the young man in his thriving endeavors.

What Will Happen in The People Under the Stairs Remake?

Given that Jordan Peele's The People Under the Stairs remake is exactly that—a remake—fans have a good idea of where the movie will go plot-wise.

Wes Craven's original The People Under the Stairs is a particularly twisted tale (a signature of the filmmaker) about a young boy who, in an attempt to bring his overbearing landlord to justice and his ailing mother to justice, breaks into the landlord's home to find a disgusting and dark secret.

The movie's twist comes as this young Angeleno named Fool discovers his landlord is part of an incestuous family with a particular propensity for mutilating and murdering young boys like him.

This sends Fool on an in-house chase as he avoids his landlord's disturbed family and hopes to escape with his life.

The original film was a commentary on the controversial relationship between landlords and renters in the early 1990s, especially among marginalized groups.

These problems prevail more than 30 years later, making it ready-made for recontextualization in a modern context.

One can easily see how a modern-day take on this film would play out, perhaps even playing up the wealth disparity between the renter and rentee. This would make a new version of Fool a young boy living under the poverty line and his landlord a mega-real estate investor living the high life in the Hollywood hills.

The People Under the Stairs has no listed release date.

