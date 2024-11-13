The Penguin Episode 9: When Could It Release?

Distraught fans of The Penguin are aching to see the title character receive a well-deserved beatdown from Batman as soon as possible, potentially in an Episode 9 of the hit HBO series.

The recent finale of The Penguin tore out fans' guts when Oz did what he felt he had to do and strangled his young protege, Vic, to death, leaving him a John Doe alongside all the other forgotten bodies in Gotham. However, in the show's final moments, audiences saw the promise of punishment for Oz as the Bat Signal finally blazed into the sky of Gotham.

Fans expect to see Oswald Cobb again in The Batman 2, but considering that the sequel will not be released until 2026, viewers wonder if they will see Oz any sooner.

Is The Penguin Episode 9 Releasing Soon

Max

Anyone expecting The Penguin Episode 9 in the show's first season is out of luck since the recently released Episode 8 was intended as the finale of this limited series. As of writing, there is no chance of another episode in this season.

There has been no confirmation yet of a Season 2 renewal of The Penguin, which was always intended as an interlude between The Batman and its sequel. However, that does not mean it has to stay a limited series forever.

The Penguin collectively took around eight months to shoot while dealing with the strikes and another eight months to release. If another season were to be greenlit in the next few months and begin filming, it could wrap late in 2025, with the earliest release being mid-2026.

Is Another Season of The Penguin Possible?

While The Penguin was announced as a limited series, in an interview with The Hollywood Report, Colin Farrell expressed interest in returning for another round of heavy makeup as long as the idea and writing for it is "as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season:"

"If there’s a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it."

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, when asked by The Direct about the possibility of another season of The Penguin, said much of the same as Farrell.

She posited there will only be another season if they "feel like we can top [themselves]:"

"I mean, we put it all out on the table. I think that in order to do a second season, we have to feel like we can top ourselves. We have to feel like there's something more there to really dig into. I mean, I really care about all these characters, even if they're terrible people."

As for what another season of The Penguin could be about, this season ended with Oz getting everything he wanted, which can just as easily be taken away. Meanwhile, Sofia has just been contacted by her half-sister, Selina Kyle, who could help her out of the asylum and take down Oswald.

But, for now, fans must hold onto their expectation of another season of The Penguin. Meanwhile, they can expect at least on more spin-off series of The Batman to come out eventually, which will hopefully sate their appetites.

All episodes of The Penguin are currently streaming on Max.